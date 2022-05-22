Introduction to trap shooting offered in Brockport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo that took the lives of 10 people and injured 3 others, the Sheriff of Erie County says he plans to create a “behavior threat assessment team” compromised of his deputies, mental health professionals and education professionals to identify those who may be a risk to the community. “Falling through the cracks is not going to be an excuse we’re going to use in the future,” Sheriff John Garcia said at a press conference last week.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO