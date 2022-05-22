ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Girl, 12, shot near St. Petersburg fitness center

By Romy Ellenbogen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8Io0_0fmXov7Y00
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the leg at Childs Park Recreation and Fitness Center in St. Petersburg on Saturday evening, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The girl’s injury was not life threatening and she was treated for her injury, according to police.

Officers arrived at the fitness center, at 4301 13th Ave. S, about 9:30 p.m. on a call about shots fired. A nearby patrol officer saw several young people running away from the fitness center, according to police.

No suspect has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg man, 38, identified as scooter driver killed in hit-and-run crash

ST. PETERSBURG — Police have identified the electric scooter operator killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. Anthony Reynolds, 38, of St. Petersburg was driving an electric scooter north in the median lane of 34th Street N around 3 a.m. when he was struck by a car heading in the same direction, police said. The car fled after the crash and Reynolds died at the scene.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thegabber.com

St. Pete Man Arrested in Clam Bayou Fatal Shooting

Police arrested a 25-year-old man May 21 in connection with a fatal shooting near the Clam Bayou Nature Preserve in St. Petersburg. The St. Petersburg Police Department said they arrested James White, 25, in relation to the shooting death of Marcus Nilsen, 29, on 34th Avenue South the morning of May 21.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
iontb.com

Death investigation ongoing in Tarpon Springs

Officers from the Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD) are investigating a death at a home located at 1121 East Boyer Street. Officers responded to the address on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m. The call was to check on the welfare of 57 year-old Mark Anthony Tringone. Upon...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thegabber.com

Juice Vendor Injured at and Won’t Return to Gulfport Market

Despite Gulfport Police telling The Gabber that no one was injured after a woman backed her car through a Tuesday Fresh Market tent and into a Beach Boulevard salon, vendor Gianna Fiola says she hurt her wrist in the altercation. Tina Losinger, 59, backed her Kia Optima into a diagonal...
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Road rage ends in deadly fight in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — Police officers in Tampa are investigating a deadly fight that started when two drivers were exiting a parking lot on May 14, according to authorities. At around 6:23 p.m. that Saturday, police officers responded to an altercation in the parking lot near Adventure Island on McKinley Drive. Authorities said the investigation suggests while the two drivers were exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident ensued.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy