ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

North Hill Elementary School gets a blast from the past with opening of time capsule

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgrgg_0fmXntJt00

After 12 years spent sitting in a display cabinet as an entire generation of students passed before it, the contents of a time capsule were revealed during an assembly on Friday to North Hill Elementary School students.

In 2010, students and teachers at the then-newly opened building filled a treasure chest with artifacts and memorabilia from students in the very first classes to learn inside the school's walls.

The initial plan was to open the capsule in 2020 to commemorate the first group of North Hill second-graders who were set to graduate from high school two years ago.

But then the pandemic happened, pushing school leaders to hold off on opening the treasure chest until conditions were safe enough for a large crowd to gather around and take a closer look at the past.

With members of the school's 2009-2010 kindergarten class getting ready to graduate from high school, the timing was perfect on Friday to reflect back on those who were among the youngest students to learn in the then-new building and others who graced the classrooms and hallways of North Hill.

Former PTO members and school staff at the assembly opened the time capsule and presented the treasures from more than a decade ago to an enthusiastic crowd of current North Hill students.

Some of the items inside the treasure chest included a 2009-2010 yearbook, a group photo of all the classes from the first year at the new building, an old issue of The Hawk Eye, "When I Grow Up" pledges and "Wishes For the World" written by students, various student-made books, a copy of a Dr. Seuss book signed by students, and many other relics from students who attended the school that first year.

Lucy Wyatt, who was a member of the PTO during the building's first year, said PTO members pushed to do the time capsule as a way to commemorate that first year the building was opened, with teachers and students deciding what to contribute.

"We put this together at the end of that school year," Wyatt said. "We don't remember what's in here, we don't remember what they contributed."

Wyatt's son, Joshua, was a second-grader that first year at North Hill, graduated from Burlington High School in 2020, and now serves in the Marines.

Wyatt said she tried to get some of the seniors who made up that first-year kindergarten class to make it to the capsule's opening but did not have any luck.

Barb Ralphs, a former secretary, and Vickie Carhoff, a former office clerk, both of whom are now retired by worked at the school that first year, attended the capsule's opening.

They said they somewhat remember the time capsule being put together, but admitted that each were fairly busy with school business at the time.

"When the school was brand new, there was a lot going on, so we kind of got stuck in the office sometimes," Ralphs explained.

"I do remember the kindergarten class," Carhoff mentioned. "I just remember a particular child, especially who was so sweet that I always talked to. But it was a big deal. It was a big deal getting into a new building."

"It was so beautiful, so roomy, so many nice classrooms, plenty of nice classroom," Ralphs said of her first impressions of North Hill when the school first opened.

"And an intercom!" Carhoff added. "We hadn't had an intercom (at the old building)...I thought that was great."

"That's 'cause she answered the phone," Ralphs said of Carhoff's old duties.

"No more running from floor to floor," Carhoff added.

"It was a very exciting time for us, because we were the last school to be replaced," Ralphs said.

With the students chattering loudly in background prior to the capsule's opening, Ralphs noted there are things about her old job that she misses.

"No. No," Carhoff said firmly with a laugh when asked if she missed being around large groups of noisy children. "There are some things I miss, some things I do not."

"I miss being around the kids," Ralphs said. "There's a lot of connection (to the school) for us ... I have five grandkids and they all went to school here, except the youngest. So they all went to North Hill. And my kids went to North Hill. And (Carhoff's children) did, too. So, a lot of connection for us."

A boisterous wave of "oohs," "ahs," clapping and cheering from the North Hill students could be heard intermittently as Wyatt and former PTO president Shelley Morton, parent to a kindergartener and second-grader during the current building's first year open, presented the items from inside the capsule to the crowd.

Kellie Mason has worked at North Hill since the current building opened in 2009, first as a third-grade teacher and now as a math and reading interventionist.

Mason admitted she had forgotten all about the time capsule, but said she thought the opening of the chest was a fun chance for students to learn about the past.

"I think kids get existed about things that they don't know about," Mason said. "They think it's a long time ago, but, for me, it seems like yesterday."

Mason noted that she thought she taught the son of one of the mothers who attended the capsule's opening when they were in kindergarten.

"To know that now he's a full-grown man, and just even seeing her here reminds me of that time and brings back a lot of neat memories of teachers that have already retired or where here back then when we started, and just how far people have come in their careers and in their life," Mason added.

With the opening of the 2009-10 time capsule, North Hill Principal Mark Taylor said the school plans to put together a new time capsule during this final upcoming week of the school year. That time capsule will be opened in another 10 or 12 years.

Taylor said he hopes the new capsule is a tradition that will be carried on into the future.

When asked what she would put in the time capsule this time around, Mason had no shortage of ideas.

"You really want me to tell you? I'd put in a COVID test," Mason jokingly suggested with a laugh.

Getting more serious with the question, Mason said she thinks writings by students would be among her top suggestions.

"My daughter goes here, so maybe some writing that she did," Mason said. "Or anybody's writing. I think writing is neat to come back and look at, because you can really see how much you've grown."

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Group looks to start new private school in Quincy

QUINCY — About 50 people attended an informational meeting Monday night to hear about a new private school being started in Quincy. A nine-member board led the presentation of the vision of The Ulmus Academy. The board is made up of parents with concerns about today’s educational system and the lack of input and control parents have at existing schools.
QUINCY, IL
97X

Bettendorf Superintendent Responds To Middle School Student’s Terrible Behavior

In a weekly newsletter, the Bettendorf Community School District Superintendent addressed the recent issues happening at Bettendorf Middle School among students. According to our news partner Local 4 News, at a recent Bettendorf school board meeting, teachers and parents were claiming that poorly behaved students were taking over Bettendorf Middle School. They expressed their anger during the Bettendorf School Board meeting back on May 12.
BETTENDORF, IA
Sioux City Journal

Davenport artist remembered as talented, generous man

Frank Hoffmaster was an artist. Before he died in the early morning hours of May 20, Frank's ink left behind indelible images on the skin and his spray paint brought life to walls throughout the Quad-Cities. His tattoo and mural work was vivid and realistic, and displayed a passion for sharing what he saw.
kyoutv.com

Repair work sparks second fire on Ottumwa pedestrian bridge

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Crews starting work to repair arson damage on a pedestrian bridge in Ottumwa accidentally set the bridge on fire again. The fire on the Wabash pedestrian bridge sent smoke rising above the Des Moines River in Ottumwa just after noon Monday. The smoke and flames from the fire were visible from the KYOU Ottumwa CityCam.
OTTUMWA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
City
Burlington, IA
KWQC

QC family honors its family member killed on old I-74 bridge

Day 3: Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet. Action from the final day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet. The volunteers focused on cleaning up alleyways and sidewalks between the Centennial Bridge and Fifth Avenue, and 15th Street through 24th Street.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
98.1 KHAK

Second Cedar Rapids Donutland Location Now Open!

As of this morning, you can now stop and get those amazing Donutland donuts at their second Cedar Rapids location!. The Donutland location at 4307 Center Point Road is busy nearly all the time. For years it remained the only Donutland store in the city. Yes, you could buy their donuts at other remote locations, but today is the day that their second Cedar Rapids location is officially open for business! This 'new' location is actually a return to an old one! As we reported earlier this year, the building at 2606 Williams Blvd. SW was the home to a Donutland location from 1967 to 2005. Now, 17 years later, it's back!
ktvo.com

Hundreds of tires go up in smoke in Davis County

WEST GROVE, Iowa — A weekend tire fire sent thick black smoke billowing over part of Davis County. The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in West Grove. Bloomfield Fire Chief Jeff McClure told KTVO anywhere from 200 to 500 junk tires were burning, along with other construction debris.
DAVIS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Time Capsule#Pto
KCRG.com

Fire destroys pickup, causes disruption on Interstate 380

Kirkwood is off to the NJCAA World Series, winning the North Plains District Championship. Team champions Nashua-Plainfield, Mid-Prairie and Solon highlight the final day of the state track meet. The volunteer group Iowa Civil Air Patrol is training in Johnson County to prepare for any type of event. Investigators in...
SOLON, IA
ktvo.com

Van catches fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A van was destroyed by fire in Ottumwa Monday. It happened around noon at Godfrey’s Ale House on Northgate Street. According to Godfrey’s owner, when he went to start the van, the engine caught on fire. He believes it was due to an issue...
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KBUR

2 people flown from crash near Fairfield

Fairfield, IA- Two South Carolina residents were injured and flown from a weekend crash outside Fairfield. TV station KTVO reports that on Sunday at about 5:30 PM, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at mile marker 213 on Highway 34. According to investigators, 44-year-old Timothy Bannister...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Pen City Current

FM man arrested on gun charge in Illinois

CARTHAGE – Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy reported three different gun-related incidents over the past weekend, including one Fort Madison man. On Thursday May 19, 2022, at approximately 2:51 a.m. a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 GMC truck for an expired registration.
muddyrivernews.com

Three arrests in Hancock County also involve seizure of firearms

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department made three arrests last week which involved a seizure of firearms. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:51 a.m. May 19 on a 2007 GMC truck for expired registration. The driver, Lance D. Hocker, 26, of Fort Madison, Iowa, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A 9mm Beretta pistol was located in the truck. Hocker was subsequently charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Structure Fire at 378 N. Broad Street, Galesburg

The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at 378 N. Broad St. Friday morning at 5:11 am. The response included all three stations and the 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival smoke and flames were visible from a window in the two story duplex and smoke detectors could be heard. Battalion Chief Derek Perry established Command and the Fremont St. Station Crew used an attack line to quickly extinguish the bedroom fire. Fire crews had to remove smoke from the structure.
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Meet Our Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sweet, Sweet Churro!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Well, get ready to fall in love with Churro! This one year old Pitbull Mix is the life of the party! Churro is a fun-loving, high-energy, talkative pup looking for an active home. We believe Churro would do well in a home with children and possibly other dogs, but will need a home with no cats. This goofy goober is ready for a home! Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
KBUR

Galesburg Police investigating shots fired call

Galesburg, Ill.- The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday evening. According to a news release, on Thursday, May 19th at about 6:19 PM Galesburg police received reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of E. North Street, as well as reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area.
GALESBURG, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Solid Waste Agency increasing fees on July 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency will be changing tipping fees and rates starting July 1. Landfill tipping fee will increase to $42.00 per ton; minimum disposal fees for cars/SUVS/minivans will remain at $10.00 per load; pickups/full-size vans will remain at $20.00 per load.
LINN COUNTY, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy