Premier League

Chelsea vs. Watford: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League wraps up its season this Sunday. Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more. What to...

www.cbssports.com

ESPN

Real Madrid motived by Mohamed Salah 'disrespect' - Fede Valverde

Real Madrid's players have been motivated by Mohamed Salah "disrespecting the badge" when he said he would prefer Madrid over Manchester City as Liverpool's Champions League final opponent, midfielder Fede Valverde has said. Salah revealed after Liverpool's semifinal win against Villarreal that he wanted to face Madrid -- who beat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Classic Liverpool, Real Madrid Champions League matches to air on CBS Sports Network

The UEFA Champions League final is almost here. The main event is Saturday, May 28 at 3 p.m. and you can catch all the action on CBS or Paramount+. But, before kickoff, you can prepare for Saturday's mammoth encounter between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Stade de France by checking out our back catalogue of action on CBSSN featuring both sides and the two team's managers over the years.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast
CBS Sports

UEFA Conference League final: Five AS Roma players to watch against Feyenoord

The city of Rome is literally buzzing ahead of the UEFA Conference League's final on Wednesday against Feyenoord. While this is Roma's third appearance in a major UEFA final, and first for 31 years, it is Mourinho's fifth. He has been triumphant in each of the previous four, with Porto in the 2003 UEFA Cup and 2004 UEFA Champions League, Inter in the 2010 UEFA Champions League and Manchester United in the 2017 UEFA Europa League. He has, however, lost two UEFA Super Cups. AS Roma might win their first trophy in almost thirteen years, after winning the 2007-2008 Coppa Italia under coach Luciano Spalletti they failed to lift another trophy. Giallorossi fans are excited and impatient for this match and Jose Mourinho knows that this game can completely change his impact at the club not only by bringing a trophy but also for building for the coming season. Let's take a look at five players that might be crucial in the final that will take place in Tirana on Wednesday.
UEFA
ESPN

Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe rejecting Real Madrid: I respect the decision

Carlo Ancelotti has said he "respects the decision" of Kylian Mbappe to turn down a move to Real Madrid in favour of renewing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. PSG announced on Saturday that Mbappe would be staying at the Parc des Princes after agreeing a new three-year deal until 2025, with the forward insisting on Monday that he had been convinced by the club's "sporting project."
SOCCER

