Income Tax

Why It Pays to Meet With a Tax Professional All Year Round

By Maurie Backman
 3 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

Many of us have a once-a-year relationship with our accountants. During tax season, we meet to review IRS paperwork and get a return filed. And from there, it's "see you later" until the following year.

I used to be one of those people who only met up to do taxes . But then I became self-employed and started my own business. And now I do at least one review per year with my accountant to help make smart decisions with my money and maximize my tax breaks. And you may want to do the same.

Could more face time with your accountant benefit you?

If your tax situation is fairly uncomplicated -- you rent a home, say, and have a single job that pays a salary -- you may not need to engage an accountant's services outside of tax season. And even then, you may be fully equipped to file your own tax returns. But if you own a business, are self-employed , or do a lot of investing, it could pay to sit down with an accountant some other time of the year.

One of my accountant's services is providing general tax strategies. Granted, we usually talk through these when we do my actual taxes. But my accountant is well-versed in tax rule changes, and he's offered advice that's saved me money.

A few years ago, for example, my accountant informed me I could pay certain pass-through taxes to my state (an option available to me as a business owner). Doing so saved me money, and had we not had that meeting, I never would've known that program existed. (Even though I write about taxes from time to time, that program totally slipped under my radar.)

Plus, I like to meet with my accountant during the off-season to discuss strategies at a time when, frankly, he's less stressed and pressed for time. In the past, we've talked through ways I can invest with a minimal tax hit.

A worthwhile investment

My accountant doesn't offer his services for free (though I can deduct their cost as a business expense -- another benefit of being self-employed). But to me, it's worth paying those fees because ultimately, the advice I get saves me money.

If you've yet to meet with an accountant outside of having your taxes done, it could pay to sit down with one at least once during the year. You may be surprised at how affordable an off-season consultation is. In fact, you may spend a few hundred dollars, but get advice that saves you thousands. So don't wait until March or April when taxes are due -- consider setting up a meeting and see what it does for you.

FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Four reasons your tax refund is late

If you are still waiting on your tax refund, you’re not alone. The IRS is backed up an 9.6 million returns are still waiting to be processed. Simple mistakes happen, but it can delay your return. Some of the most common errors are related to the Recovery Rebate or child tax credit because there were major changes to them in 2021. Find more information here.
INCOME TAX
WKYC

Yes, you can check the status of a delayed tax refund

It’s been 21 days since the April 18 tax filing deadline for 2022. Most people filed their taxes on or before that day, and anyone expecting a refund might expect to see it soon if they haven’t gotten it already. The IRS said it had 9.6 million unprocessed tax returns on April 29 — the agency must first process a tax return to issue a refund.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Delaying Social Security for a Higher Payout Is Overrated. Here's Why.

You can begin receiving Social Security retirement benefits at age 62. The full retirement age for people born in 1960 or later is 67. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022

We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax credit payments, were broad-based and sent out to tens of millions of Americans, those are a thing of the past from the federal government now.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Only days left to apply for monthly payments of $500

Thousands of families could benefit from $500 monthly payments. However, there are only days left to apply. Student Loans: Use these tips to save $1,000s and pay off debt faster. Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot. Applications for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will close on May 13. The program worth $31...
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

$2,500 stimulus payments available to help some Americans pay rent

The stimulus checks keep flowing — sort of. In the absence of any more such handouts from the federal government, states and cities have taken a piecemeal, ad hoc approach to try and keep all this going on a local level. It’s why, for example, Californians might be getting money to offset high gas prices soon. And why Biden himself wants to pivot from stimulus checks to a different kind of stimulus (student loan debt relief). Meanwhile, Hawaii has a stimulus-style program of its own, to help people with soaring rent payments.
HAWAII STATE
