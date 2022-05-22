ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Biden highlights Hyundai investment pledge, saying EVs are good for climate, jobs and business

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gmvxa_0fmXnZrT00
Tweet

President Biden on Sunday said electric vehicles (EVs) are good for climate, jobs and businesses, highlighting Hyundai’s announcement that the automotive manufacturer will spend more than $5 billion to build an EV plant near Savannah, Georgia.

During remarks in Seoul, South Korea alongside Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun, Biden noted the U.S.’s climate goal for electric vehicles and emphasized his administration’s commitment to achieving the objective.

“Last year, standing together with the CEOs of major American manufacturers, along with the CEO and the head of the United Auto Workers, I signed an executive order setting a goal of having 50 percent of all new vehicles sold by the year 2030 be electric. And it’s an ambitious target, I know, but I believe we can meet it,” Biden said.

“But we’re all committed to making it happen — auto companies, American UAW, and the — and the federal government as well — because all understand the same basic thing: Electric vehicles are good for our climate goals, but they’re also good for jobs, and they’re good for business,” he added.

Biden’s comments come days after Hyundai Motor Group announced that it will spend $5.5 billion on a new electric vehicle plant near Savannah, which will lead to the hiring of at least 8,100 people.

The plant will be Hyundai’s first facility focused on assembling electric vehicles. It will also create vehicle batteries.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023, and in 2025 it is expected to start manufacturing up to 300,000 vehicles annually.

Biden, during remarks alongside Chung on Sunday, said “thanks to Hyundai, we are being part of this transformative automobile sector and accelerating us on the road where we’re going to be [heading] to — the United States — an all-electric future.”

“And that’s what we’re shooting for,” he added.

The president also underscored the strength of American workers and union efforts.

“Hyundai and any company investing in the United States would benefit greatly from entering into partnerships with some of the most highly skilled, dedicated, and engaged workers in the world, anywhere you can find. And that is American union members,” Biden said.

“And again, every venture to manufacture electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries would be made stronger by a collective bargaining relationship with our unions,” he added.

Comments / 5

Related
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Cars
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Government
freightwaves.com

Daimler Truck, Cummins converting Freightliner Cascadias to run on hydrogen

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the clearest sign yet of Cummins Inc.’s evolution from a legacy diesel engine maker, the company will work with Daimler Truck North America to fit Class 8 Freightliner Cascadias with hydrogen fuel cells. The announcement by Cummins CEO Tom Linebarger at the Advanced...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Motor Group#Ev#American#The United Auto Workers#Uaw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
The Hill

The Hill

571K+
Followers
69K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy