ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Drug addiction, homelessness and the failure of self-control shows on Eugene's streets

By Richard Zeller
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0wup_0fmXnURq00

Every Monday I drive to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, pick up prepared sandwiches and deliver them to the HIV Alliance offices. Most of the people receiving the sandwiches there or at needle exchange events are hungry. For some, it may be their only meal of the day.

When I got to the church, I saw a woman camping on the walk across the alley from the church’s back door. As I passed on the church side of the alley, I said, “Hello.” No response. I went up to the kitchen, collected a box of PBJs and some meat and cheese sandwiches. I carried them to the car, and as I walked by, I asked the woman, “Would you like a couple sandwiches?”

This time the answer was swift and definite: “Keep the f--- away from me,” she shouted. That was followed by other mutterings and shouted expletives. Maybe psychotic, maybe Tourette's syndrome. I am used to behavior like this from some folks on the street. It’s not really them. It’s their mental disabilities talking. I said, “Hey, it’s OK. I’m leaving.” No further response.

I put the sandwiches in the car and drove away. At Willamette Street, I stopped, although the light was green. Another street person was crossing the street, dancing, gesticulating wildly and talking loudly to someone or something. I could not understand what he was saying, but I recognized the behavior.

A woman in tattered clothing waited to my right for the crosswalk signal to change. She was wearily watching the man who by that time was standing on the opposite corner, continuing his episode. She crossed the street about halfway, then angled off the crosswalk, reaching the sidewalk about two or three car lengths from the corner and hurried on her way. She didn’t look well-off, and may or may not have been homeless.

I headed to the HIV Alliance office. After delivering the sandwiches, a familiar looking fellow approached me in the parking lot. I know many local street-people by sight, but I was having trouble remembering his name. He looked at me and spoke very quietly, “Jack.” He said how it was good to see me, how he missed the old Saturday Breakfast at the church (a real social event that brought hundreds of hungry people together to eat and socialize, until COVID-19 stopped that kind of gathering). We chatted for a bit. He asked about my wife. He asked about how I was doing. In his way, he cares about me and my family.

Jack suffers drug addiction, for which he has done time. I asked him where he was staying. “Nowhere,” he answered. “I’ve been kicked out of most of the programs.” He told me he had been in recent contact with the deacon at our church who helps ex-offenders and people in recovery. Jack is intelligent. He’s kind when he’s himself and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He lives on the street because he has no other place to be. His slight weight was one of the reasons I didn’t recognize him more quickly. He is now rail-thin, having lost maybe 20-25 pounds from a not very big body.

We expect Jack, the lady in the alley and the guy in his wild gesticulating episode to get themselves together. We offer few services, long waiting lists and often provide basic services contingent on self-control. Is this our solution to the problems of homelessness, post-incarceration, drug addiction and mental health problems?

We dismantled an inadequate mental health system in the 1970s and replaced it with scant services, waiting lists and a misplaced hope in volunteerism and charity. We are the only industrial nation in the world that expects to solve these problems this way. It doesn’t work. It never worked. We need to get over the idea that individuals alone are responsible for their condition in life. The community is responsible. Big (federal) community, state policy, tax investments in one another – nothing short of a real national commitment to caring will help ameliorate the disease that is in our society. The delusion of selfish individualism is that disease.

Richard Zeller is a disability policy analyst and a retired University of Oregon research faculty. He lives in Eugene.

Comments / 28

Brian Odegaard
3d ago

Put the mentally ill in institutions. Isn't that better than dying on the streets? Give the addicted two chances to get sober, on the third strike take them off the streets forever. It's all we can do.

Reply(2)
13
forlawandorder
3d ago

I agree with all of these comments mentally ill need to be institutionalized. That would help with so many problems. Getting liberals to understand this is a different story.

Reply(6)
8
Linda Basham
3d ago

It's too bad we aren't willing to pay for the mentally ill to be placed in mental hospitals, like we used to before Regan changed some of the welfare laws. That would be a big help. As far as drug addiction goes, I don't know what the answers are; the "war on drugs" certainly hasn't helped.

Reply(1)
12
Related
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED REGARDING FARM ANIMALS

A Roseburg man was cited regarding his farm animals by Roseburg Police on Friday. The RPD report said at about 2:20 p.m. officers contacted the 36-year old in the 2100 block of Northeast Oswego Street. The man had been warned that he needed to get a permit for his roosters and chickens, two weeks ago. When officers returned, they contacted the man outside his house along with a chicken and his pet duck.
ROSEBURG, OR
opb.org

Rewards for staying off meth work, and now Oregon is poised to pay for them

Your browser does not support the audio element. For most of her adult life, Crystal Johnson was, as she puts it, a minivan-driving soccer mom. A life-long resident of Newport, the affable 49-year-old thought the meth addiction she battled in her early 20s was behind her. But when the youngest of her four children was in high school, a family crisis sent her reeling. Knowing meth would take the pain away, she dove back in.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

State takes 2 Albany nurse licenses for failing to take drug tests

A pair of Albany women are barred from working as nurses in Oregon after they failed to comply with urine tests. Emmy Brockmann, 23, failed to submit to confidential drug testing that had been a diversionary condition of her licensure, then failed to respond to a written notice that she would have her license revoked, according to the Oregon State Board of Nursing.
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
verticalmag.com

Life Flight Network adds base in Salem, Oregon

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 39 seconds. Life Flight Network, the largest not-for-profit air medical transport service in the United States, announced the addition of a 24-hour helicopter critical care transport base in Salem, Oregon. Life Flight Network’s highly trained flight crew will provide ICU level care to the communities of Oregon’s Willamette Valley and the surrounding area, augmenting their existing air medical services in the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West, including their bases in Cottage Grove, Newport and Aurora, Oregon.
SALEM, OR
kpic

North Bend library 'story walks' vandalized

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The City of North Bend says a reading project by the North Bend Public Library has been met with vandalism. The library began its "story walks" last week, with two stories posted in walkable areas around the city. The youth librarian said it was also...
NORTH BEND, OR
kcfmradio.com

Safe Rhody Weekend; Scholarship Night; Top Gun Ties in Florence; COVID-19

Florence Police Sergeant Len Larson said that despite the crowds it was a very safe weekend for the Rhododendron Festival. Sgt. Larson said everyone seemed to have a good time. There were a few incidents of burning tires during the classic Car Cruise, some of it provoked by the crowd in attendance, but other wise there were a few warnings issued along with 3 arrests. Larson said they gave out warnings for drinking in public outside of official restaurant areas, 12 in all, 3 citations for traffic violations and 14 warnings. They also responded to 7 non-injury crashes and on injury crash. Florence police received help from other agencies too with motorcycle patrols from the Eugene police department, and some Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and a few Oregon State Police.
FLORENCE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
kezi.com

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases to become more normal, health officials say

EUGENE, Ore. -- As we move past the pandemic phase of COVID-19, state health officials say we could be in for a new paradigm. According to the Oregon Health Authority, vaccine breakthrough cases -- cases where vaccinated individuals got sick with COVID -- represent more than half of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in April.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
kezi.com

Local school districts scramble to find substitutes

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- It's all hands-on deck as many schools throughout the Willamette Valley are experiencing a lack of substitute teachers. Within the last month, school officials said it's become increasingly worse. Eugene Education Association president Sabrina Gordon said that many teachers are out sick or are simply out...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Drugs#Drug Addiction#Episcopal Church#Alliance
lebanonlocalnews.com

City reacts to Pride proclamation denial

Mayor Paul Aziz denied a request to proclaim June as Pride Month, following an April 13 City Council meeting where several members supporting the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community asked the city to make the proclamation. Aziz told the Lebanon Local that he loves and has friends within...
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

More cited during EPD party patrols over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore.-- 40 people were cited during the Eugene Police Party Patrols in the West University area, according to officials. This is a continued response to related parties and incidents in the west University area on April 23rd, May 07th and May 14th. Eugene Police said they kept a heavy...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Oregonian

Retired Hood River County DA’s actions may be ‘unethical,’ and a ‘conflict of interest,’ but not criminal, Deschutes County DA finds

Former Hood River County District Attorney John Sewell had no legal justification to cite a hospital security manager with a felony charge over a parking warning given his wife, a fellow prosecutor has concluded. Sewell’s actions in 2020 are unethical and an obvious conflict of interest, but they don’t amount...
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon marijuana exporter sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - A former Oregon resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison on Monday for illegally exporting marijuana to Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi, 30, currently a resident of California, bought marijuana in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon police arrest man on suspicion of attempted murder

The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly strangling and attempting to kill someone. Lebanon police arrested Shawn James Leone, 21, on Monday, May 23. His hometown was not immediately available. Court documents allege Leone intentionally tried to kill the victim on Monday in Linn County. Leone was...
LEBANON, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy