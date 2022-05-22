Distant Dome: N.H. Legislature Changing State Policies and Philosophy

Journalist and Author: “Water Connections” What fresh water means to us; What we mean to water. Jim Rousmaniere is a soft-spoken fellow, but these still waters run deep as the saying goes. He has the curiosity and insight of an oracle to many of his admirers. He is also straight out of central casting when it comes to the role of an editor, glasses at just the right level on his nose so he can look over them at you and make you feel like his BS meter is always on full alert.

SCIENCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO