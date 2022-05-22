Distant Dome: N.H. Legislature Changing State Policies and Philosophy

On Thursday, June 9, the New Hampshire Press Association will honor InDepthNH.org’s senior reporter Paula Tracy with the Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Since 2018, Paula has been covering the State House, the Governor’s office, the Executive Council and writing about important topics the people of New Hampshire need to know for InDepthNH.org. Her love of New Hampshire expands into her, Out and About column, where she “helps us find those less well-known spots to get a breath of social distancing fresh air.” Before coming to InDepthNH.org, Paula was a senior staff reporter for the Union Leader for more than 25 years before moving to WMUR. We applaud the N.H. Press Association for honoring an accomplished professional journalist and genuinely kind person. Paula joins 2019 NHPA Lifetime Achievement honorees Nancy West and veteran statehouse reporter Garry Rayno in 2020.
Comments / 0