Nashville social set ready for much-anticipated Swan Ball

By Rusty Terry
 3 days ago

Greetings and salutations! It has been a moment since I have provided you information on Nashville’s social set. Galas and pre-parties have been popping up as we recover from the pandemic-instituted hiatus of all things social. And the grand dame of all things social, Swan Ball 2022, is just around the corner on June 4. After the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021, this year will mark the 60th anniversary of the white-tie affair. A grand evening it is sure to be.

Co-chairs Mary Catherine McClellan and Elizabeth McDonald, along with their task force of committee worker bees, have been working diligently to ensure that this year’s ball will be one for the memory books. The Swan Ball auction on May 18 exceeded all financial goals, and that combined with the early sell-out of tickets is an indicator that this year's ball will be one hot night.

A look back: Check out photos from 1991 and 1995 Swan Ball events

Ladies, are you looking for a new bauble or three? Donna Vock of Vock and Vintage, based in Greenwich, Conn., is the official jeweler for Swan Ball 2022. Known by her fashion-forward client base for her custom, one-of-a-kind pieces of fine jewelry using precious metals and collectible gems, Vock has been a featured designer at Sotheby’s in New York and Hong Kong and has been recognized as a leader in American jewelry design and innovation by the National Jewelry Institute.

Vock also owns RARE, an annual Art Antique and Design Show in Aspen, Colo.

Designer Ken Fulk leads the design team for the evening. Known for his layered interiors, high-concept hospitality projects and unforgettable parties, the Virginia-born designer has gained notoriety around the globe as a tastemaker. So those attending should expect the unexpected.

Mish Tworkowski, longtime supporter of Cheekwood Estate and Gardens -- the beneficiary of the ball -- has been chosen as the recipient of the 2022 Swan Award. Tworkowski has been the Swan Ball jeweler twice, most recently in 2017, and has attended as a guest many times. His love for Cheekwood was evident during the pandemic, when he offered 28 one-of-a-kind and limited-edition pieces in a virtual auction and sale with a generous portion of the proceeds going to the ball.

And what’s on the menu? Well, unfortunately, that has yet to be disclosed, but you can rest assured that with Kristen Winston and team in the kitchen it will be simply delicious! And following dinner, Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker takes the stage in what is certain to be a fantastic show.

You can look for full details about Swan Ball 2022, along with photos from the evening, afterward at Tennessean.com .  I can't wait to enjoy the evening on the Swan Lawn at Cheekwood!

Rusty Terry is a native Nashvillian and freelance writer who covers Nashville's social scene. Reach him at rusty.terry79@gmail.com.

