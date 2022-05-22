Frosty start, sunny this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While the rain won’t be nearly as steady and widespread as yesterday, we’ll still have rounds of showers and drizzle moving through today making it very tough to dry out. With the showers, drizzle and clouds all day it will be tough to warm...
A national relay team made several stops in Omaha Tuesday spreading awareness about the true meaning of Memorial Day. The centerpiece of downtown Omaha is almost complete. Operation Profit: Some surgeons pull in millions by owning medical device companies. Updated: 9 hours ago. Operation Profit: Some surgeons pull in millions...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s largest outdoor waterpark is reopening this weekend. Fun-Plex Waterpark & Rides, located on 70th and Q Street in Omaha, plans to open for the summer season this Memorial Day weekend. The park claims to have several new improvements and additions for visitors. “It’s good...
A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Saturday. Cloudy and cool this morning with a few sprinkles possible, especially south of Omaha. A little sun later today will warm highs to around 60 degrees. Patchy frost is possible tonight north of Omaha. Emily's Friday...
(Omaha) The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northwest Iowa, including the counties of Monona, Harrison and Shelby, from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seeing these cubes around town calls for the return of a summer tradition. These geometric murals showcase the work of local artists, just weeks before the start of the 48th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival. “We have cubes in North O, South O, downtown, all the...
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha has another distinction to be proud of. It's one of the top five cities in the country for the sport of Pickleball. It's very popular among the aging population and becoming the fastest growing sport in the nation. "There's nothing in the water in Omaha....
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shawn Hawkins developed an interest in racing about 11 years ago while he was a student at Concordia High School. After graduating he went to Nebraska to study in the PGA golf management program. He then found a new path, working on cars. Shawn moved to North Carolina after a year in Lincoln to start that journey.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New peregrine falcon chicks have hatched atop the Mutual of Omaha headquarters building. According to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, four falcon chicks hatched in the building’s nesting box on May 18. Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters and other tall buildings in Omaha have long been home to the peregrine falcon.
OMAHA, Neb. — A long-time Omaha nonprofit has spent years operating out of members' homes, garages, and churches. But now, the Christ Child Society of Omaha has a place of its own. The nonprofit cut the ribbon on its new location in Rockbrook Village Tuesday. They say the space...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - SHARE Omaha is reporting results from the Do Good Days campaign which wrapped up on May 19. Do Good Days presented people in the metro opportunities to contribute to non-profits by either donating money, buying wish list items, or volunteering time over three days. Donations are always welcome at any time of the year.
The 2022 Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament is at "Charles Schwab Field Omaha" this Wednesday into Sunday, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation has suggested routes and traffic reminders for baseball fans and regular Omaha/Council Bluffs area commuters. Heavier event traffic is expected around the ballpark in north downtown with...
Nebraska football fans will be down a tradition this fall. NU athletic director Trev Alberts announced on Sports Nightly Monday that due to a helium shortage, red balloons would not be handed out to be released after the first Husker touchdown. Even during the postponed 2020 season where no fans were at games due to COVID-19, red balloons were on hand.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday a national relay team made several stops in Omaha, hoping to spread awareness of the significance behind Memorial Day. Carry the Load has five different relays on a trek all across the country. The Midwest team made their way through Council Bluffs and into...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nationwide, more than a dozen people have fallen sick after eating peanut butter products contaminated with salmonella. The brand, J.M. Smucker, began recalling the products made in their Lexington, Kentucky factory this week. Following the recall, 6 News checked several local grocery stores to see who...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Entertainer Kristin Chenoweth is kicking off a weekend of free concerts this summer as the city celebrates the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall. The Tony and Emmy award-winner best known for her roles in “Wicked,” and “GLEE,” will headline the first of the free concerts planned for downtown Omaha over the Fourth of July weekend.
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - A retro-themed bakery opened this morning in a small town outside of Lincoln, where the community was eager to get in. It is the grand opening of Paper Moon Pastries in Cortland, and when it opened at 7 a.m., there was a line outside the door.
A national relay team made several stops in Omaha Tuesday spreading awareness about the true meaning of Memorial Day. 6 First Alert Weather: Several crashes on interstates in the rain. Updated: 1 hours ago. The good news is that it doesn't appear anyone was seriously hurt. Operation Profit: Some surgeons...
One online dealer has allegedly left many car buyers in the same boat. Several Omaha metro schools underpaid by county treasurer. The Douglas County Treasurer admits a huge error in dispersing money to school districts. Major sports complex in Sarpy County to announce new updates. Updated: 9 hours ago. Major...
Comments / 0