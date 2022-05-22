ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Minnesotans inducted into White Castle's Hall of Fame

By Tommy Wiita
Two Minnesotans have been inducted into White Castle's 2021 "Class of the Cravers Hall" of Fame.

J.W. Peck, from Minneapolis, and Eric Galler, from Woodbury, are two of 10 total people inducted into the burger joint's Hall of Fame on Thursday. The inductees were chosen from "a large amount of entries that all showed just how far some people will go to satisfy their White Castle 'Crave," an announcement read, in part.

The Hall of Fame has existed since 2001, and as of 2021, 272 total inductees have been honored with the award. Nominations for next year's induction can be submitted online through White Castle's website.

Peck was recognized for going on a first date with his future wife, Paula, over 20 years ago, bringing with him of lilies and a six-pack of frozen White Castle hamburger sliders.

The Pecks recently celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary, saying they still "crave each other and their slider dates" to this day.

Galler's story comes with a sports connection. He is the "vice skipper" for a Minnesota curling team called "Team Sliders" (see where we're going with this?).

He, along with his teammates, love White Castle. According to the honor, Galler and his high school friends in the 1980s often stopped at a White Bear Lake location after all sorts of events — movies, practice, games, etc.

It turned into the group's go-to spot. They are now regulars at a White Castle location in Blaine, close to where the training facility is located.

To see a full list of the winners, visit White Castle's website.

