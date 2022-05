LUNENBURG Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Senior Alert for a missing Lunenburg County man has been canceled after he was found safe. The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office was searching for 79-year-old Fred Bradley Jr., who was last seen on May 23 at 2:15 p.m. on Wile Away Road in Kenbridge.

LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO