Here's how the cast of Hulu's 'Candy' compares to the real-life people they're portraying

By Libby Torres
 3 days ago
Candy (Jessica Biel, center with glasses) and her friends on Hulu's drama "Candy."

Tina Rowden/Hulu

  • Hulu's "Candy," starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey, is based on a real-life murder case.
  • Biel plays Candy Montgomery, a housewife accused of killing her friend with an ax in 1980.
  • Here's how the cast of "Candy" compares to the real-life people they're portraying.
Jessica Biel stars as cheerful housewife Candy Montgomery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Z2kM_0fmXj9Nu00
The real-life Candy Montgomery in an undated photo, left; right, Jessica Biel as Montgomery on Hulu's "Candy."

Oxygen; Tina Rowden/Hulu

Montgomery seemed to have it all — she appeared to have a happy family life with her husband Pat and their two children, and her bubbly personality made her popular among the other congregants at her local church.

But in 1980, after Betty Gore was killed with an ax, Montgomery quickly became the main suspect , and it came to light that she and Gore's husband Allan had been having an affair.

After a highly-publicized trial, however, Montgomery was acquitted by a jury.

Melanie Lynskey plays Betty Gore.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cijI5_0fmXj9Nu00
Betty Gore in an undated photo, left; Right, Melanie Lynskey as Betty on Hulu's "Candy."

Oxygen; Tina Rowden/Hulu

Gore and Montgomery were reportedly friends before Gore found out about the affair, and Montgomery even threw a surprise baby shower for Gore during her second pregnancy.

Allan Gore is played by Pablo Schreiber.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041WFD_0fmXj9Nu00
An undated photo of Allan Gore, left; Right, Pablo Schreiber as Allan on Hulu's "Candy."

Oxygen; Tina Rowden/Hulu

Gore was on a business trip at the time of his wife's death and later revealed to investigators that he and Montgomery had been having an affair.

Pat Montgomery is played by Timothy Simons.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tAwEt_0fmXj9Nu00
Candy and Pat Montgomery, left; Right, Timothy Simons as Pat on Hulu's "Candy."

Tony Record/Fort Worth Star-Telegram Collection via UTA Libraries; Tina Rowden/Hulu

Pat Montgomery worked as an engineer at Texas Instruments, but the family reportedly left the state after Candy's trial .

Raúl Esparza plays Don Crowder.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FH7fA_0fmXj9Nu00
Don Crowder, left; Right, Raúl Esparza as Don on Hulu's "Candy."

Tony Record/Fort Worth Star-Telegram Collection via UTA Libraries; Tina Rowden/Hulu

Crowder also belonged to the same church as the Montgomery and Gore families, and later represented Montgomery in her murder trial .

