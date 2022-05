Rudy Giuliani seems a little tense. The former mayor showed up in New York City yesterday for the Celebrate Israel parade, which was taking place for the first time in three years due to the pandemic. The president’s pro bono lawyer was happily reliving his glory days and waving to an adoring — or at least not openly hostile — crowd, when his reverie was interrupted by a heckler shouting insults.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO