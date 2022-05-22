Pridefest Draws Large Crowds Despite Rain

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign recently announced the kickoff of a summer filled with City-sponsored community events for this year’s “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” summer engagement campaign. CommYOUnity events are free and open to the public. The 2022 “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” event schedule […]
It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
Savor the summer with Champaign-Urbana area summer fairs and festivals. Whether you love the food, the carnival rides or the music and entertainment, nothing beats a summer fair or festival in the Champaign-Urbana area. And there are so many to choose from!. Fair season is coming and we have made...
Springfield, IL — Loc Goddess, Springfield is known for its amazing transformations and dedication to each client's needs. From amazing styles to detoxing your locs, you can get full service from ower and Loc Goddess herself, Tierra Wilson. Tierra takes pride in creating trendy looks and providing natural hair care that is guaranteed to hydrate, grow, and replenish your hair. With over 15 years of hair care and styling experience, the Loc Goddess has a passion for giving her clients joy through their hairstyles. You can book an appointment or check out her social media platforms today.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County are currently caring for four dogs in need of an animal rescue. According to the HSDMC four dogs were recently removed from a Decatur home by Macon County Animal Control. All four dogs were severely matted and suffering from flea infestation resulting in skin infection. Some matting so bad, the skin fell off when mats were removed.
Find out what’s open on Memorial Day in Champaign-Urbana. It’s almost Memorial Day weekend in Champaign-Urbana, and what does that mean? It’s the (un)official start of summer. Time for pools to open and picnic season to start. It’s also a time to reflect on the men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.
May 23, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District will again host a free, outdoor summer concert series. These live, acoustic music concerts will be held on select Sundays in June, July, and August from 7-8pm. This year’s lineup includes past favorites and new acts from across Central Illinois,...
It’s confirmed: the iconic Giant Slide will remain at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Doug Knight of Knight’s Action Park closed the deal over the weekend to purchase the local landmark for a reported price of $250,000. Several other buyers had expressed interest in the slide, but they had planned to dismantle it and move it out of the city, while Knight pledged to keep it here. The City of Springfield is supporting the purchase with a “sponsorship” for which the city will pay $30,000 a year for the next four years. The Slide will also be emblazoned with a Route 66 logo and will become a focal point of the city’s Route 66 marketing. As part of the deal, the Giant Slide is expected to be open on Saturdays during the summer, instead of just at State Fair time.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As a new week arrives, Springfield Mayor James Langfelder has announced a series of closures due to construction that may affect traffic in the city this week. Some of these closures begin this week while others continue from last week. Southbound 5th street will remain reduced to three lanes between Broad […]
Local animal advocates have mixed reactions to the shakeup at Sangamon County Animal Control. As WMAY News was the first to report, longtime director Greg Largent was ousted this week and has been replaced with an acting director, Jeanne Keenan. The county has also hired a local veterinarian, Andrew Lehman, to serve as Animal Care Manager to ensure animals at the shelter receive proper care. Several local advocates say that while they don’t know Keenan, they are very pleased with the hiring of Lehman, whom they describe as competent and capable.
The Champaign-bound Raising Cane’s location will be hosting a hiring event for a restaurant manager on Wednesday in Champaign. The Louisiana-based chain, which specializes in chicken fingers and is a staple in many southern cities in the U.S., will open a restaurant at 411 E. Green St., in Champaign, formerly the site of a Pizza Hut.
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a fire overnight at Casey’s General Store in Forsyth. Hickory Point Fire Protection District Chief Josh Trendler said they got the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building. When firefighters got into the building, they found some equipment in the food preparation […]
COVID-19 has forced the postponement of a big name concert in Springfield. Comic musician Weird Al Yankovic had to delay his planned appearance Sunday night at UIS. Yankovic announced late last week that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Although his symptoms are mild, the performer has called off several scheduled dates on his current tour. His Springfield appearance will be rescheduled for the fall… but the exact date has not yet been set.
A Springfield charity has handed out $185,000 in grants to local organizations that provide services to senior citizens. The King’s Daughters Organization Fund is set up through the Community Foundation of the Land of Lincoln. It announced grants to 22 local programs this week. The largest awards, $25,000 each, went to the Area Agency on Aging for Lincolnland, to help cover medical expenses not covered by Medicare… and to Habitat for Humanity to help seniors with home repair projects. Habitat also received two smaller awards.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur homeowners can now apply for funds to rehabilitate their homes. The Rehabilitation Grant Program will give homeowners and landlords access to money for housing improvements for things like mechanical systems, roof work and structural improvements. The program is set in place by utilizing the American Rescue Plans Acts (ARPA) funds […]
Springfield’s public library is hoping to find a hybrid or electric vehicle to use as its new bookmobile. Lincoln Library Acting Director Summer Beck-Griffith says it would probably be easier and faster to buy a standard gas-powered box truck to convert into a bookmobile… but says that wouldn’t really position the library for the future. She says especially with high gas prices, a more fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly option makes sense.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There is new leadership and new policies in place at the Sangamon County Animal Control Center following an investigation of animal abuse and neglect there. On Monday, Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director Gail O’Neill said Greg Largent was removed from the position of the Director of the Sangamon County […]
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a week-and-a-half after being hit by a car, a Decatur restaurant could be only a few weeks away from reopening. The Wharf, located at 210 West First Drive, was hit by a car on May 11 and had to close as a result. On Sunday, the business provided an update […]
May 23, 2022 – Just in time for Memorial Day next Monday, the City of Decatur announced it will begin selling gas to boaters this week. Gas for boaters will be available on Lake Decatur beginning on May 25 at the Lake Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps. The fuel is regular unleaded gasoline without ethanol additives.
Springfield Police are beefing up security at the city’s schools after this week’s deadly shooting at a school in Texas… and an incident in which an elementary school student brought a gun to school this week. Officials say an eight-year-old student at Lee Elementary School on Bunn...
