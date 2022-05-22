Water Main Work To Disrupt Fifth Street Traffic, Starting Monday

Springfield’s public library is hoping to find a hybrid or electric vehicle to use as its new bookmobile. Lincoln Library Acting Director Summer Beck-Griffith says it would probably be easier and faster to buy a standard gas-powered box truck to convert into a bookmobile… but says that wouldn’t really position the library for the future. She says especially with high gas prices, a more fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly option makes sense.
Representatives from the Prairie Creek Solar project updated the Morgan County Commissioners during their regular meeting this morning on the progress of the project and when construction will begin. The 37-megawatt project is being developed by Sol Systems out of Washington D.C. and will cover roughly 100 acres at Route...
Montgomery County, IL-(Vandalia Radio)- One person was injured in an accident involving an ambulance this past week in Montgomery County. The accident occurred at 6:25 am on May 17th. Illinois State Police District 18 reports say that an ambulance on a non-emergency transport was traveling west on Illinois Route 185, just east of Rock Ford Road in Montgomery County. State Police reports say that unit 1, the ambulance, crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic and drove off the roadway to the left. State Police reports say the vehicle then struck the ditch/embankment and continued traveling northwest through the ditch. State Police say that ambulance struck two raised driveways and went off the roadway to the left. The driver of the ambulance refused medical treatment, as well as one passenger. Another passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No further information was released.
It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a fire overnight at Casey’s General Store in Forsyth. Hickory Point Fire Protection District Chief Josh Trendler said they got the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building. When firefighters got into the building, they found some equipment in the food preparation […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There is new leadership and new policies in place at the Sangamon County Animal Control Center following an investigation of animal abuse and neglect there. On Monday, Sangamon County Department of Public Health Director Gail O’Neill said Greg Largent was removed from the position of the Director of the Sangamon County […]
Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a zero-turn mower. According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn on his department’s social media today, the mower was stolen from near Main and Union streets in Virginia. Ohrn is asking If any residents in the...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a week-and-a-half after being hit by a car, a Decatur restaurant could be only a few weeks away from reopening. The Wharf, located at 210 West First Drive, was hit by a car on May 11 and had to close as a result. On Sunday, the business provided an update […]
May 23, 2022 – Just in time for Memorial Day next Monday, the City of Decatur announced it will begin selling gas to boaters this week. Gas for boaters will be available on Lake Decatur beginning on May 25 at the Lake Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps. The fuel is regular unleaded gasoline without ethanol additives.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign recently announced the kickoff of a summer filled with City-sponsored community events for this year’s “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” summer engagement campaign. CommYOUnity events are free and open to the public. The 2022 “CommYOUnity: It takes YOU to make it work!” event schedule […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — Early voting in Champaign County has started – and the County Clerk wants to make sure voters understand the mail-in process. County Clerk Aaron Ammons says about 6,000 people have registered for mail-in voting. Of those, about 200 selected non-partisan voting. If that’s you – you might notice a smaller ballot […]
There’s not much to suggest you’ll see any relief from high gas prices anytime soon. Triple A says gasoline supplies around the country are shrinking, while demand is climbing… and is likely to go up even more with lots of drivers hitting the road for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. The average price for regular unleaded in Springfield Monday was $4.71 a gallon… down just slightly from the all-time high of $4.77 set last Thursday.
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur homeowners can now apply for funds to rehabilitate their homes. The Rehabilitation Grant Program will give homeowners and landlords access to money for housing improvements for things like mechanical systems, roof work and structural improvements. The program is set in place by utilizing the American Rescue Plans Acts (ARPA) funds […]
There’s differing data on the total number of deaths related to COVID in Sangamon County… with a fairly wide disparity in the numbers. The county’s official numbers, reported daily on its website, puts the total number of local fatalities related to the virus at 378 as of Monday. But an analysis by Johns Hopkins University, reported by USA Today, puts Sangamon County’s COVID death toll at 392. A county spokesperson says he’s unsure where the Johns Hopkins numbers come from, and says they don’t match the data that the county gets from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon, Public Information Officer Billie Ingles confirmed. At approximately 12:24 p.m. Sunday, Pekin police responded to the crash at the intersection of Towerline Road and Veterans Drive. Police said the motorcycle was headed...
It’s confirmed: the iconic Giant Slide will remain at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Doug Knight of Knight’s Action Park closed the deal over the weekend to purchase the local landmark for a reported price of $250,000. Several other buyers had expressed interest in the slide, but they had planned to dismantle it and move it out of the city, while Knight pledged to keep it here. The City of Springfield is supporting the purchase with a “sponsorship” for which the city will pay $30,000 a year for the next four years. The Slide will also be emblazoned with a Route 66 logo and will become a focal point of the city’s Route 66 marketing. As part of the deal, the Giant Slide is expected to be open on Saturdays during the summer, instead of just at State Fair time.
May 23, 2022 – Through a partnership with Land of Lincoln Credit Union, The City of Decatur is offering an owner-occupied rehabilitation grant program to provide access to capital for landlords to rehabilitate their rental homes. The Community Development Department will begin accepting pre-applications on Tuesday, May 24, 2022...
