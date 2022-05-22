Weird Al Appearance In Springfield Postponed

Springfield, IL — Loc Goddess, Springfield is known for its amazing transformations and dedication to each client's needs. From amazing styles to detoxing your locs, you can get full service from ower and Loc Goddess herself, Tierra Wilson. Tierra takes pride in creating trendy looks and providing natural hair care that is guaranteed to hydrate, grow, and replenish your hair. With over 15 years of hair care and styling experience, the Loc Goddess has a passion for giving her clients joy through their hairstyles. You can book an appointment or check out her social media platforms today.
May 23, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District will again host a free, outdoor summer concert series. These live, acoustic music concerts will be held on select Sundays in June, July, and August from 7-8pm. This year’s lineup includes past favorites and new acts from across Central Illinois,...
It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
James Banning or more professionally known as 7hesaurus, has been an independent recording artist. has been taking over his city Springfield, Illinois one record at a time, his musical style is a little bit of rock, pop mixed with a lot of rap. His biggest influence is Juice Wrld. The...
CHATHAM — Opening Hot Chi Chicken N’ Cones was a bold move for Amer Abdullah, his brother and business partner. The spot launched in October at 100 W. 87th St., the former home to arguably the best Harold’s Chicken outpost in the city. As though that wasn’t enough pressure, the trio modeled their menu after Nashville hot chicken, a tradition perfected in Black Southern kitchens.
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Looking for something fun to do this summer while you are in Mahomet? Check out the Soda Festival! The event will be held on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Mahomet. This is the second annual Mahomet Soda Festival. Organizers said the event is “sure to bring […]
If you'd like to getaway and enjoy what life might have been like back in the 1800's, there's a log cabin you need to see near Jacksonville, Illinois. It's "Audrey's Abode", a fully-restored historic cabin and you can see what it's like inside. There's a reason why "Audrey's Abode" is...
It’s confirmed: the iconic Giant Slide will remain at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Doug Knight of Knight’s Action Park closed the deal over the weekend to purchase the local landmark for a reported price of $250,000. Several other buyers had expressed interest in the slide, but they had planned to dismantle it and move it out of the city, while Knight pledged to keep it here. The City of Springfield is supporting the purchase with a “sponsorship” for which the city will pay $30,000 a year for the next four years. The Slide will also be emblazoned with a Route 66 logo and will become a focal point of the city’s Route 66 marketing. As part of the deal, the Giant Slide is expected to be open on Saturdays during the summer, instead of just at State Fair time.
UPDATE 10:40AM – (05/21/22) The Opening Night on Friday was a success. However, due to airline flight cancellations for the Jersey Tenors and likely inclement weather throughout most of the day, the show on Saturday night will not take place as scheduled. Officials said they are working with the band on a possible reschedule date. […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three people were arrested after Springfield Police responded to a report of a large pop-up party over the weekend. Officers responded at approximately 12:12 a.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of South 6th Street in response to the party. Once they were on the scene,...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County are currently caring for four dogs in need of an animal rescue. According to the HSDMC four dogs were recently removed from a Decatur home by Macon County Animal Control. All four dogs were severely matted and suffering from flea infestation resulting in skin infection. Some matting so bad, the skin fell off when mats were removed.
Find out what’s open on Memorial Day in Champaign-Urbana. It’s almost Memorial Day weekend in Champaign-Urbana, and what does that mean? It’s the (un)official start of summer. Time for pools to open and picnic season to start. It’s also a time to reflect on the men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police say a male victim was shot in the foot late Monday night by someone in a moving vehicle. Police spokesperson Semone Roth said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Peoria Avenue. She...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a week-and-a-half after being hit by a car, a Decatur restaurant could be only a few weeks away from reopening. The Wharf, located at 210 West First Drive, was hit by a car on May 11 and had to close as a result. On Sunday, the business provided an update […]
UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) - Peoria homicide victim Roger Browder died from a single gunshot wound, according to autopsy results released Monday evening by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. The location of the gunshot wound and other information are being withheld pending the ongoing police investigation, Harwood said in a statement.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Amidst a nationwide recall of Jif peanut butter products due to Salmonella contamination, questions have emerged as to which peanut butter jars and containers are among those that contain contaminated peanut butter. The CDC has confirmed 14 illnesses across 12 states in connection to this recall, one of which is in […]
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters were called to a fire overnight at Casey’s General Store in Forsyth. Hickory Point Fire Protection District Chief Josh Trendler said they got the call around 2:30 Tuesday morning. Smoke was reportedly coming from the building. When firefighters got into the building, they found some equipment in the food preparation […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Opening Day for the Martens Center at Human Kinetics Park has been pushed back. According to the Director of Marketing and Communications of the Champaign Park District, Chelsea Norton, they are hoping to open the Martens Center in July. The original plan was to open the new center in June. […]
Employees at six west-central Illinois residential nursing care facilities owned by a Peoria company will share in almost $3 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Labor investigation into overtime wages.
Comments / 0