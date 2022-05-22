Irvin Gives Financial Support To Ticketmates Milhiser, Kim

NEW YORK -- The massacres in Texas and Buffalo have many political partisans retreating to their corners and their talking points.But others are trying to find common ground on measures to reduce the number of mass shootings in the U.S., CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday.In Washington, the attitude between the political parties is often one of mutual contempt. So how do politicians now pivot to compromise and collaboration?READ MORE: Protesters flood Brooklyn neighborhood for march against gun violenceMajority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will move quickly on legislation, including enhanced background checks already passed in the House."It is unacceptable to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO