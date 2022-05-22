Larmon Backstops Lenox Boys to Win over McCann Tech

I was very happy for Chad Brown when his horse Early Voting won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday evening. He ran a good race and won by a decent length. Chad added yet another Preakness to his name and gave what I thought to be a great post race interview live on NBC. This further proves how good of a horse trainer Chad is as yet another one of his horses does really well. The win was even more impressive being that the temperature was around 90 degrees at start time in Baltimore Maryland at Pimlico Race Course. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

MECHANICVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO