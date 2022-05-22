Larmon Backstops Lenox Boys to Win over McCann Tech

HOLYOKE, Mass. – Tori Gilmore went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in Tuesday to lead the Mount Everett softball team to a 14-1 win over Holyoke. Aliyah Creamer and Julia Devoti each had three hits, and Emma Goewey tripled in a 16-hit Mount Everett attack.
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Mohawk Trail softball team Monday cashed in on four McCann Tech errors to score four unearned runs in a 7-6 win over the Hornets. Madison Clark went 2-for-2 and drove in a run to lead McCann Tech’s offense. The Hornets jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but Mohawk Trail scored three in the fourth and never looked back.
CHESHIRE, Mass. – The first time the Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team took on Lenox, it came down to the final moments as the Hurricanes survived with a two-goal win. In Monday’s rematch, Hoosac Valley took control midway through the first quarter and cruised to an 18-7 win.
SHEFFIELD, Mass. -- Hunter DeGrenier struck out nine in a complete game no-hitter Tuesday as the Mount Everett baseball team beat Smith Academy, 8-0, in the quarter-finals of the Western Massachusetts Class D tournament. "[DeGrenier] had command of the zone and worked well with [catcher Nathaniel VonRuden] to keep Smith...
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass – Marco Buffoni and Jack Bissaillon each went 3-for-4 Monday to lead the third-seeded Monument Mountain baseball team to an 11-1 win over Wahconah in the quarter-finals of the Western Massachusetts Class B tournament. Cole Bissaillon doubled, and Jayder Raifstanger and Peter Free each had a...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Pittsfield senior Kieran Coscia Monday won the Western Massachusetts Division 2 discus title as Saturday's regional meet concluded with a discus-only competition at Taconic High School. Coscia was unable to complete his throws on Saturday at Mohawk Trail High School after his first attempt went into the...
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – Mitchell Manning scored seven goals Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys lacrosse team to a 13-12 win over Smith Vocational. Hunter Christman made 20 saves to earn the win in goal. Pittsfield (4-11) hosts St. Mary’s on Thursday.
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Derek Paris was a last-minute pitching decision for the Mount Greylock baseball team on Monday. The Mounties should spring such decisions on him more often. Paris struck out eight and walked none in throwing a perfect game on Monday as the Mounties beat Franklin Tech, 7-0,...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Rylee Paronto struck out eight and helped her cause with a triple Monday as the Taconic softball team defeated Athol, 9-4, in the Western Massachusetts Class C quarter-finals. Amelia Leasure, Anna Bongini and Chloe Wendling each had a pair of hits in a nine-hit Taconic attack.
Two game-winning hits by two of their teams' biggest contributors highlighted the final week of regular season baseball and softball in Berkshire County. And for their efforts, Pittsfield's Chase Racine and Hoosac Valley's Rylynn Witek are this week's iBerkshires.com/Southwestern Vermont Health Care Athletes of the Week. Witek is one of...
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Chase Racine hit a two-out double to drive in Tommy Mullin in the bottom of the seventh and give the Pittsfield baseball team a 4-3 win over Belchertown on Monday in the quarter-finals of the Western Massachusetts Class B tournament. Mullin drew a one-out walk and...
SOUTHWICK, Mass. -- Three Berkshire County residents brought home first-place trophies from last weekend's P27 Offroad racing event. Clarksburg's Colby Gelinas continued his successful season with his first event title in the PeeWee Senior class. Gelinas has been racing since 2018 and was a consistent top five finisher all last...
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Slightly delayed but better than ever, Baker's Golf Center is set to tee off its 2022 season on Wednesday with all new amenities for its driving range and miniature golf clientele. Owner Debbie Storie and her staff have been working furiously to get the center ready...
ADAMS, Mass. — Mr. Clyde J. Horton, 96, of Adams, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was born in Pittsfield on March 9, 1926, a son of the late Alexander and Agnes (Loring) Horton. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School. Mr....
ADAMS, Mass. -- Mount Greylock is a beautiful site full of history and conservation. World renowned authors and artists have been inspired by its breathtaking views. Hikers are surrounded by the sound of the forest as they begin their incline up the majestic mountain, the highest point in the state. The sounds of nature guide the hikers that venture there from the high pitch squeaking from the cluster of cedar waxwings, the scuffing of the scavenging red squirrel, to the clashing of the trees as the wind sweeps through them.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold three free virtual information sessions that will be held in the month of June: Wednesday, June 1 at 4 pm; Tuesday, June 21 at 12 pm; and Thursday, June 23 at 6 pm. The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions...
Boy, sometimes lightning does strike twice, Berkshire County. And not in a good way. Talk about a run of bad luck for this popular vocational school. Heck, two of my nephews went to school here. The school I'm referring to? Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton. When I...
I was very happy for Chad Brown when his horse Early Voting won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday evening. He ran a good race and won by a decent length. Chad added yet another Preakness to his name and gave what I thought to be a great post race interview live on NBC. This further proves how good of a horse trainer Chad is as yet another one of his horses does really well. The win was even more impressive being that the temperature was around 90 degrees at start time in Baltimore Maryland at Pimlico Race Course. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Seven individuals were recognized for their outstanding work in the nonprofit community on Tuesday morning, including presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Gerard E. Burke of Hillcrest Educational Centers. Fifth annual Berkshire Nonprofit Awards was held virtually from the Berkshire Innovation Center with hosts state Rep....
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The First Church of Christ in Longmeadow and the Longmeadow Historical Society joined forces for a historical event Sunday, Say Their Name, to honor the lives of 16 people known to be enslaved and connected with the church in its earliest years. Western Mass News spoke with...
