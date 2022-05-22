ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Larmon Backstops Lenox Boys to Win over McCann Tech

By iBerkshires.com Sports
 3 days ago

LENOX, Mass. – Donny Bowler had a hat trick, and Jeffrey Larmon made seven...

Gilmore Powers Mount Everett Softball in Road Win

HOLYOKE, Mass. – Tori Gilmore went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three runs batted in Tuesday to lead the Mount Everett softball team to a 14-1 win over Holyoke. Aliyah Creamer and Julia Devoti each had three hits, and Emma Goewey tripled in a 16-hit Mount Everett attack.
HOLYOKE, MA
Mohawk Trail Softball Edges McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Mohawk Trail softball team Monday cashed in on four McCann Tech errors to score four unearned runs in a 7-6 win over the Hornets. Madison Clark went 2-for-2 and drove in a run to lead McCann Tech’s offense. The Hornets jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second, but Mohawk Trail scored three in the fourth and never looked back.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Waterman, Meczywor Lead Hoosac to Convincing Win, Perfect Record

CHESHIRE, Mass. – The first time the Hoosac Valley boys lacrosse team took on Lenox, it came down to the final moments as the Hurricanes survived with a two-goal win. In Monday’s rematch, Hoosac Valley took control midway through the first quarter and cruised to an 18-7 win.
LENOX, MA
DeGrenier Fires No-Hitter in Western Mass Quarters

SHEFFIELD, Mass. -- Hunter DeGrenier struck out nine in a complete game no-hitter Tuesday as the Mount Everett baseball team beat Smith Academy, 8-0, in the quarter-finals of the Western Massachusetts Class D tournament. "[DeGrenier] had command of the zone and worked well with [catcher Nathaniel VonRuden] to keep Smith...
SHEFFIELD, MA
Lenox, MA
Massachusetts Sports
Lenox, MA
Buffoni, Bissaillon Lead Spartans into Semis

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass – Marco Buffoni and Jack Bissaillon each went 3-for-4 Monday to lead the third-seeded Monument Mountain baseball team to an 11-1 win over Wahconah in the quarter-finals of the Western Massachusetts Class B tournament. Cole Bissaillon doubled, and Jayder Raifstanger and Peter Free each had a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Coscia Wins Discus Title

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Pittsfield senior Kieran Coscia Monday won the Western Massachusetts Division 2 discus title as Saturday's regional meet concluded with a discus-only competition at Taconic High School. Coscia was unable to complete his throws on Saturday at Mohawk Trail High School after his first attempt went into the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield Boys Lacrosse Tops Smith Voc

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. – Mitchell Manning scored seven goals Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys lacrosse team to a 13-12 win over Smith Vocational. Hunter Christman made 20 saves to earn the win in goal. Pittsfield (4-11) hosts St. Mary’s on Thursday.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Paris Perfect as Mounties Advance

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – Derek Paris was a last-minute pitching decision for the Mount Greylock baseball team on Monday. The Mounties should spring such decisions on him more often. Paris struck out eight and walked none in throwing a perfect game on Monday as the Mounties beat Franklin Tech, 7-0,...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
St. Mary
Paronto Pitches Thunder into Western Mass Semis

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Rylee Paronto struck out eight and helped her cause with a triple Monday as the Taconic softball team defeated Athol, 9-4, in the Western Massachusetts Class C quarter-finals. Amelia Leasure, Anna Bongini and Chloe Wendling each had a pair of hits in a nine-hit Taconic attack.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Witek, Racine Earn Athlete of Week Honors

Two game-winning hits by two of their teams' biggest contributors highlighted the final week of regular season baseball and softball in Berkshire County. And for their efforts, Pittsfield's Chase Racine and Hoosac Valley's Rylynn Witek are this week's iBerkshires.com/Southwestern Vermont Health Care Athletes of the Week. Witek is one of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Racine Walkoff Lifts Pittsfield in Western Mass Quarters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Chase Racine hit a two-out double to drive in Tommy Mullin in the bottom of the seventh and give the Pittsfield baseball team a 4-3 win over Belchertown on Monday in the quarter-finals of the Western Massachusetts Class B tournament. Mullin drew a one-out walk and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Local Racers Win Motorsport Titles

SOUTHWICK, Mass. -- Three Berkshire County residents brought home first-place trophies from last weekend's P27 Offroad racing event. Clarksburg's Colby Gelinas continued his successful season with his first event title in the PeeWee Senior class. Gelinas has been racing since 2018 and was a consistent top five finisher all last...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
New Look for 2022 at Lanesborough's Baker's Golf Center

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Slightly delayed but better than ever, Baker's Golf Center is set to tee off its 2022 season on Wednesday with all new amenities for its driving range and miniature golf clientele. Owner Debbie Storie and her staff have been working furiously to get the center ready...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
Clyde J. Horton, 96

ADAMS, Mass. — Mr. Clyde J. Horton, 96, of Adams, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. He was born in Pittsfield on March 9, 1926, a son of the late Alexander and Agnes (Loring) Horton. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School. Mr....
ADAMS, MA
Bascom Lodge Opening for 85th Season on Mount Greylock

ADAMS, Mass. -- Mount Greylock is a beautiful site full of history and conservation. World renowned authors and artists have been inspired by its breathtaking views. Hikers are surrounded by the sound of the forest as they begin their incline up the majestic mountain, the highest point in the state. The sounds of nature guide the hikers that venture there from the high pitch squeaking from the cluster of cedar waxwings, the scuffing of the scavenging red squirrel, to the clashing of the trees as the wind sweeps through them.
BCC to Host Admissions Info Sessions 

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold three free virtual information sessions that will be held in the month of June: Wednesday, June 1 at 4 pm; Tuesday, June 21 at 12 pm; and Thursday, June 23 at 6 pm. The 30-minute info sessions, presented by admissions...
PITTSFIELD, MA
