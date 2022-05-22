ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Oh, buoy: Coast Guard rescues 3 men after boat takes on water in Tampa Bay

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmQzH_0fmXewn100

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued three people who were clinging to a buoy in Tampa Bay after abandoning their boat, authorities said.

In a news release, the Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg sent a boat crew to rescue the boaters, who abandoned a 24-foot vessel that was taking on water.

The crew picked up the stranded boaters on the buoy near Egmont Key, WTSP-TV reported.

Egmont Key, located near the mouth of Tampa, features a Florida state park and island.

The boaters were not wearing life jackets, according to a photograph released by the Coast Guard. They radioed for help, and officials said none of the boaters displayed any medical issues, WTSP reported.

The owner of the boat is working with a commercial salvage company to remove the boat from the water, WTVT reported.

“The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water,” the agency said in its news release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Semi-truck crash spills 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway

ROSTRAVER, Penn. — A semi-truck crash spilled 15,000 pounds of hot dog filler onto a Pennsylvania highway on Friday, officials say. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says a semi-truck that was carrying 15,000 pounds or seven tons of hot dog filler crashed on Friday, leaving a heavy mess and hours of traffic delays. They say the semi-truck driver, Makendy Lachald, 30, was allegedly speeding at the time of the crash which was around 6:40 p.m. He lost control, drove off the roadway, and crashed. The other issue that the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said led to the crash was the faulty brakes on the truck. The highway was closed until 11:30 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mississippi man arrested for allegedly killing his mother’s fiance hours after graduation

CALEDONIA, Miss. — A Mississippi man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother’s fiance hours after he graduated from high school. WCBI says Justin Robert Coggins, 18, was arrested Monday just days after he allegedly killed his mother’s fiancee, Dustin Hoffpauir, 33. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Eddie Hawkins told WCBI that the shooting happened hours after Coggins graduated from Caledonia High School.
CALEDONIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Salvage#Buoy#Accident#The Coast Guard Station#Egmont Key#Vhf#Uscgsoutheast#Wtvt#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state trooper accused of assaulting driver during arrest

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of assaulting a driver during an arrest earlier this year in Adams County, state police announced Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a driver following a vehicle pursuit on Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting after marijuana deal gone wrong

MCKEES ROCK, Pa. — A teenager from McKees Rocks pleaded guilty after a fatal shooting two years ago in a marijuana deal gone wrong. According to our partners at the Trib, Peyton Wiser was 16 and thought his life was in danger when he shot and killed someone. He told a judge on Tuesday that he was walking to the store on May 3, 2020 when he was confronted and attacked by a man who weighed twice as much as him.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

MacKenzie Scott gives $123M to Big Brothers Big Sisters

MacKenzie Scott gave $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national youth-mentoring charity announced on Tuesday. The gift is the latest of several the billionaire writer has given to large national nonprofits that carry out their missions through local chapters in neighborhoods throughout the country. With this...
TAMPA, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska's Bristol Bay region, the latest in a long-running dispute over efforts by developers to advance the mine in a region known for its salmon runs.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
86K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy