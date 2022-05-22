ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I flew on a $50 million Bombardier Global 5000 private jet from Montreal to New Jersey and saw why those who can afford it are flocking to private aviation

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

  • I flew on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet complete with meeting areas, a dining room, and sleeping space.
  • We were served delicious food and drinks onboard, like bruschetta, charcuterie, and specialty wines.
  • While I'll never afford to fly private regularly, I see how the perks and convenience make chartering worth every penny.
VistaJet is the largest private charter company in the world, operating a fleet of Bombardier Global and Challenger aircraft.
A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

The company recently took delivery of its 10th Bombardier Global 7500 private plane at a ceremony in Montreal, Canada. It was the planemaker's 100th Global 7500 delivered to a customer.
VistaJet's 10th Bombardier Global 7500 at the delivery ceremony in Montreal.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Insider joined VistaJet at the official delivery and was able to tour the giant plane, which features several living areas and a private bedroom.
Taylor Rains/Insider

Bombardier just delivered its 100th Global 7500 business jet built for the ultra-wealthy that features a private bedroom — see inside the 'Ferrari of the Skies'

After the ceremony, media hopped onboard one of VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft and flew to Teterboro, New Jersey.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The Global 5000 has a range of 9,630 kilometers (5,984 miles) and can connect cities like New York and London and Seattle and Tokyo, according to VistaJet.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: VistaJet

While VistaJet does not publish its price list for charters, one-way rates are thought to be between $12,000 and $20,000 per hour, according to Forbes.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Forbes

This was my first time flying in a large business plane, and although it is likely something I'll never be able to afford on my own, it was a treat to see how the wealthy travel.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

My journey started at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport where we were driven directly from Bombardier's headquarters to the airplane.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Our driver entered the ramp via a gate, and none of us were required to go through security before boarding the jet. I was impressed at how easy and quick the transfer was.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After showing my passport to the captain, I was eager to explore the jet and meet the cabin hostesses, which is what VistaJet calls flight attendants. Both were former Emirates crew members and went through specialized training before working private flights.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Onboard, the plane is divided into three sections, including one living space in the front of the jet…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a dining room in the middle…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a second conference or meeting space in the back, which can be closed off with a curtain. In total, the jet can carry 13 passengers and sleep seven.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The front living space has four large leather armchairs that were easily more comfortable than domestic business class on commercial airliners. The seats have a leg rest, an adjustable headrest, and feature a deep recline.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The dining section also features four armchairs, while the aft living space has two armchairs and a couch.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Between each set of seats are wood tables that can deploy from the wall, creating a space to work, eat, or play games if traveling for leisure or with kids.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

According to VistaJet, the seats and couch can be converted into beds for passengers to sleep.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

In addition to the main three sections, there is also a spacious lavatory and cargo space for luggage in the back of the plane…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a galley in the front where the cabin hostesses prepare food and drinks…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a long counter along the fuselage that has a printer and plenty of work space.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Other amenities include a handheld iPod that can control things like lighting and sound…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…adjustable window shades…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…power ports…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and cupholders.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was impressed with the size and roominess of the cabin. I could stand fully upright and was easily able to maneuver to the seats and between sections without feeling cramped.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, although the front living space and dining area are connected, there was no sound overlap when I was sitting at the dining table. I could easily hear the person across from me without background noise drowning out the conversation.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

However, the engines, which are mounted on the back of the fuselage, were quite loud. It was hard to ignore the sound when seated in the aft section or when in the lavatory.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The flight from Montreal to Teterboro was about an hour and a half, and we were able to enjoy VistaJet's onboard dining.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Shortly after takeoff, the cabin hostess set up our table with a table cloth, plates, napkins, and utensils. She also placed butter, oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper on the table.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Before takeoff, we were given a menu with several options for platters, appetizers, and entrees. I was eager to try the food and drinks available.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Unfortunately, we were unable to try the entrees due to time, but we did try almost everything on the list otherwise, including charcuterie…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…Caprese skewers…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…brushetta…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…fruit…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…rolls…
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and sweets.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Because I'm on a charcuterie kick these days, I ate as much cheese and meat as I could. Even though chefs say passengers lose 33% of their ability to taste in the air, I found the flavors to be bold and delicious.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While the cheese was my favorite, the other options were also tasty, especially the bruschetta, which was nicely presented on the plate.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

With our meal, we were served bottomless wine and champagne. However, VistaJet also has regular drinks like soda, water, and coffee.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I favored the white wine, which, according to VistaJet, is specially made to enhance taste when cruising at high altitudes.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After indulging for over an hour, the cabin hostesses started preparing the plane for landing. They cleared the table and stored our belongings.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

We were on the ground the Teterboro around 8 p.m. and taxied to Atlantic Aviation which handles general aviation aircraft.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Because we were flying internationally, we had to go through customs, which was quick and painless. We simply entered a dedicated Customs and Border Protection office, showed our passports, and were off within a few minutes.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, VistaJet's Global 5000 private jet experience exceeded expectations, as I knew it would. The food was delicious and I appreciated the highly attentive cabin hostesses who went above and beyond for their passengers.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While flying private is a luxury that I will likely never be able to do on the regular, I can see how it's worth every penny for those that can afford it.
Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

