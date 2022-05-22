I flew on a $50 million Bombardier Global 5000 private jet from Montreal to New Jersey and saw why those who can afford it are flocking to private aviation

Flying on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet. Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 private jet complete with meeting areas, a dining room, and sleeping space.

We were served delicious food and drinks onboard, like bruschetta, charcuterie, and specialty wines.

While I'll never afford to fly private regularly, I see how the perks and convenience make chartering worth every penny.

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 7500 at the Dubai Airshow 2021. Thomas Pallini/Insider

VistaJet's 10th Bombardier Global 7500 at the delivery ceremony in Montreal. Taylor Rains/Insider

Taylor Rains/Insider

VistaJet is the largest private charter company in the world, operating a fleet of Bombardier Global and Challenger aircraft.The company recently took delivery of its 10th Bombardier Global 7500 private plane at a ceremony in Montreal, Canada. It was the planemaker's 100th Global 7500 delivered to a customer.Insider joined VistaJet at the official delivery and was able to tour the giant plane, which features several living areas and a private bedroom.

Bombardier just delivered its 100th Global 7500 business jet built for the ultra-wealthy that features a private bedroom — see inside the 'Ferrari of the Skies'

After the ceremony, media hopped onboard one of VistaJet's Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft and flew to Teterboro, New Jersey.The Global 5000 has a range of 9,630 kilometers (5,984 miles) and can connect cities like New York and London and Seattle and Tokyo, according to VistaJet.

Source: VistaJet

While VistaJet does not publish its price list for charters, one-way rates are thought to be between $12,000 and $20,000 per hour, according to Forbes.

Source: Forbes

