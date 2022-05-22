ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helicopter spots man stuck on 500-foot cliff

A helicopter paramedic rescued a man stuck on...

Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
Man Jumps A Fence To Rescue A Dog From A Neglected Family

A man was travelling down a Caribbean roadway when he became aware of a dog’s deplorable living conditions. She was tethered to a leash on a house patio, and he did not hesitate to intervene, so he was able to rescue her with the help of another passer-by who was persuaded to cross the fence to free her. that direction.
Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park

It is really non-stop. Time after time, just incredibly stupid bison charge videos. It’s really surprisingly few people who actually get hurt in the videos, however when they do, it’s never good. So once again for the people in the back, these are not cows, they’re not friendly, and they will run you over without a second thought. The video starts with an entire family walking directly towards a bison that is standing next to a boardwalk. Although there are […] The post Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
6-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Trunk of Mom’s Car Had Been Shot Up to 9 Times: Authorities

A young murder victim found dead in the trunk of car had been shot up to nine times, authorities said after arresting the boy’s mother. Defendant Julissa Angelica Genrich Thaler, 28, is charged with second-degree murder in allegedly killing Eli Hart, 6, according to The Star Tribune. A 27-year-old man was also arrested in the case, but prosecutors in Hennepin County, Minnesota, say there currently isn’t enough evidence to formally charge him.
Man on Hike of a 'Lifetime' Injured in 'Freak Accident' as Stick Pierced Brain Through His Eye

A Texas man can no longer see in one eye after suffering a "freak accident" during a hike with his son. Edward Steinkamp of Allen, Texas, is receiving treatment at Victoria General Hospital in British Columbia, Canada, after "what started as a beautiful experience with stunning views turned suddenly tragic a few days later" when Steinkamp fell, a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses said.
Dog Found On The Side Of The Road Immediately Snuggles Up With Her Rescuer

Kris Lenker and her husband were driving home after a hard day at work when they came upon a beautiful little cat. They initially mistook her for a juvenile deer, but as they learned she was a dog, she did not hesitate to snuggle up to the woman when she was rescued in perfect safety.
