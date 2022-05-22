ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man in critical condition after south Fort Worth shooting on Saturday, police say

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized two people Saturday night in south Fort Worth.

At about 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the 1300 block of East Seminary Drive, according to Fort Worth police spokesperson Leonard Elgin.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

While officers were securing the scene and looking for the shooter, a second gunshot victim was found. That person was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The shooter was not in custody Sunday, Elgin said.

Gun violence detectives are investigating.

