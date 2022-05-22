Man in critical condition after south Fort Worth shooting on Saturday, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized two people Saturday night in south Fort Worth.
At about 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the 1300 block of East Seminary Drive, according to Fort Worth police spokesperson Leonard Elgin.
The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
While officers were securing the scene and looking for the shooter, a second gunshot victim was found. That person was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The shooter was not in custody Sunday, Elgin said.
Gun violence detectives are investigating.
