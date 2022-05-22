ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh, buoy: Coast Guard rescues 3 men after boat takes on water in Tampa Bay

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued three people who were clinging to a buoy in Tampa Bay after abandoning their boat, authorities said.

In a news release, the Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg sent a boat crew to rescue the boaters, who abandoned a 24-foot vessel that was taking on water.

The crew picked up the stranded boaters on the buoy near Egmont Key, WTSP-TV reported.

Egmont Key, located near the mouth of Tampa, features a Florida state park and island.

The boaters were not wearing life jackets, according to a photograph released by the Coast Guard. They radioed for help, and officials said none of the boaters displayed any medical issues, WTSP reported.

The owner of the boat is working with a commercial salvage company to remove the boat from the water, WTVT reported.

“The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water,” the agency said in its news release.

