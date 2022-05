DETROIT (FOX 2) - A homeless person was sleeping in Detroit last week when a man walked up to him and sprayed him in the face with pop. Someone was recording as the man placed the bottle near the victim's face while he was on the ground at Fort and Beaubien near Greektown on Thursday. The man stomped on the bottle then ran away as the homeless man woke up after being hit with pop.

