Work week will start dry, mostly cloudy

PITTSBURGH — Big changes can be expected in the forecast. You can expect a much cooler evening with drier air moving in. Tonight, lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

We start the workweek dry, calm, and comfortable under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Still dry Tuesday with highs around average in the low 70s. Humidity will start to rise Wednesday with unsettled conditions late week.

Get the very latest with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Track the rain and storms using our LIVE interactive radar

©2022 Cox Media Group