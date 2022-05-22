ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work week will start dry, mostly cloudy

By Stephanie Allison, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Big changes can be expected in the forecast. You can expect a much cooler evening with drier air moving in. Tonight, lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s.

We start the workweek dry, calm, and comfortable under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s. Still dry Tuesday with highs around average in the low 70s. Humidity will start to rise Wednesday with unsettled conditions late week.

