ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Cheapest Michelin Three-Star Restaurants in the World

By Colman Andrews
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hVUo_0fmXczVc00 Ever since 1936, when the Guide Michelin - published by the famous French-based Michelin tire company - instituted its three-tier system for ranking restaurants, achieving three-star status has been the career-defining goal of many serious chefs, the culinary equivalent of an Oscar or a Nobel Prize.

The system awards one star to restaurants considered very good in their category, two to places good enough to merit a detour on a road trip, and three to those so excellent that they’re worth a special trip - what we’d call destination restaurants.

To be granted three stars (also called rosettes), a restaurant - theoretically at least - consistently has to produce finely crafted food, beautifully presented and skillfully served in refined surroundings. Needless to say, it costs money to ensure that every part of the dining experience is top-notch (some places have more people in the kitchen than they can seat in the dining room), and equally needless to say, restaurants pass the costs along to their patrons. ( These are the world’s 20 most expensive restaurants .)

A meal in a Michelin three-star restaurant, then, will never be cheap. At the most expensive one of all, for instance - Guy Savoy in Paris - a multi-course tasting menu will run more than $550 per person, and that’s just for the food.

That said, there are Michelin three-stars where one can dine very well indeed with a food cost between $100 and $200 a head - still a lot, to be sure, but perhaps worth it for what should, in principle, be an unforgettable experience. (If that still seems like too much to pay, here’s how much a meal at McDonald’s costs around the world .)

Click here to see the cheapest Michelin three-star restaurants in the world

To determine the cheapest Michelin three-star restaurants in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data collected by the British-based financial product comparison site Money.co.uk , which drew the price of the least expensive fixed-price multi-course dinner menu at each restaurant from the establishment’s own website. Conversions of local currency to U.S. dollars were made by 24/7 Tempo in mid-May 2022 and are approximate. Our calculations have slightly altered the order of restaurants in the source material. (Note that many three-star restaurants offer specially priced menus at lunchtime; those menus were not considered for this ranking.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKSHO_0fmXczVc00

13. (tie) Restaurant Lameloise
>Location: Chagny, France
>Chef: Éric Pras
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: €180
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $190

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7um1_0fmXczVc00

13. (tie) Régis et Jacques Marcon
>Location: Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France
>Chef: Régis et Jacques Marcon
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: €180
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $190

ALSO READ: How Much a Meal at McDonald’s Costs Around the World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rWaG_0fmXczVc00

12. Clos de Sens
>Location: Annecy-le-Vieux, France
>Chef: Laurent Petit
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: €178
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $187

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IzZ7W_0fmXczVc00

11. Reale
>Location: Castel de Sangro, Italy
>Chef: Niko Romito
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: €170
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $179

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mu8kb_0fmXczVc00

10. Kei
>Location: Paris, France
>Chef: Kei Kobayashi
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: €170
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $179

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wecb8_0fmXczVc00

9. L'Osier
>Location: Tokyo, Japan
>Chef: Olivier Chaignon
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: JP¥23,000
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $176

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHchq_0fmXczVc00

8. (tie) Alain Decasse at the Dorchester
>Location: London, England
>Chef: Jean-Philippe Blondet
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: £140
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $172

ALSO READ: The Saddest Restaurant Closings of 2021

8. (tie) Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
>Location: London, England
>Chef: Gordon Ramsay and Matt Abé
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: £140
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $172

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dM7sx_0fmXczVc00

7. Kashiwaya
>Location: Osaka, Japan
>Chef: Hideaki Matsuo
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: JP¥22,000
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $169

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jts85_0fmXczVc00

6. Dal Pescatore
>Location: Canneto sull'Oglio, Italy
>Chef: Nadia Santini
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: €150
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AjTkk_0fmXczVc00

5. Kikunoi Honten
>Location: Kyoto, Japan
>Chef: Yoshihiro Murata
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: JP¥20,000
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $153

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXyAs_0fmXczVc00

4. Nakashima
>Location: Hiroshima, Japan
>Chef: Tetsuo Nakashima
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: JP¥17,320
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $133

ALSO READ: America’s 35 Best Cities for Foodies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqV2E_0fmXczVc00

3. Restaurant Überfahrt
>Location: Rottach-Egern, Germany
>Chef: Christian Jürgens
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: €146
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $128

2. Lung King Heen
>Location: Hong Kong
>Chef: Chan Yan Tak
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: HK$990
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $126

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJakv_0fmXczVc00

1. King's Joy
>Location: Beijing, China
>Chef: Gary Yin
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in local currency: RMB¥699
>Least expensive multi-course dinner menu in U.S. dollars: $104

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Three New Desserts to Its Menu

When you think of ordering dessert at McDonald's, there's a high chance you're thinking about a fried apple pie. That's probably because the classic chain has been serving it since the '60s, although these days the fried version has been traded out for a baked one to appeal to customers concerned about keeping their fried food consumption low.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Thai American Smash Burgers From Renowned LA Chef Kris Yenramboong Land in London

Renowned chef Kris Yenramboong, best known for LA restaurants Night + Market and Night + Market Song, has devised the menu at Chet’s, a Thai American diner pop-up that will become a permanent restaurant in Shepherd’s Bush later this year. It will run at Rondo La Cave, inside the Hoxton Hotel in Holborn, which happens to be opening a hotel in Shepherd’s Bush, also later this year.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country With the Most Submarines

For more than 100 years, the submarine — invented by Irish engineer John Holland and first commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1900 — has been an integral part of the Navy. Today, 43 nations have submarines in their complement of naval forces, and the country with the most submarines is China.  To find the […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelin#Local Currency#Restaurant Gordon Ramsay#Food Drink
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Throwback to the Mac! Retro pictures reveal McDonald's was VERY different in the '80s and '90s with burger seats, pizza on the menu and even branded ashtrays

Photographs of McDonald's restaurants and merchandise from the 1980s and 1990s have emerged online - showing items such as food-shaped chairs to Disney plates and even branded ashtrays,. The fast food chain's first branch was opened in 1955 in the US - and it's still exceedingly popular today. But these...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
hiphopnc.com

Spice Rack Papi: Drake’s ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Now America’s Fastest-Growing Restaurant

Drake is moving a lot of birds; no not that kind. The 6 God’s Dave’s Hot Chicken fast-food chain is the fastest-growing restaurant in the United States. As per Hype Beast, the Certified Lover Boy is seeing big success from his hospitality venture. Back in the infant stages of Dave’s Hot Chicken the Toronto, Canada native invested in the poultry-focused pop-up. Fast forward to the current day and the brand is the fastest-growing chain across the country. Originally founded by Arman Oganesyan, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Tommy, and Gary Rubenyan the team started the business with only $900 in a parking lot in East Hollywood, California.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

Best Seafood Restaurants in America

Americans don’t eat as much seafood as they should, according to federal dietary guidelines – but there is evidence that our per capita consumption may be inching up. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, we consumed 19.2 pounds of fish and shellfish per person in 2019, up 0.2 pounds from the previous year. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
torquenews.com

Top-10 Car Brands In Customer Loyalty - Subaru Drops Again

Subaru's high customer loyalty with its Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek customers is slipping. See why some customers are leaving the brand. How loyal are Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek customers? According to a report from Automotive News (by subscription), Subaru's loyalty rate in 2020 was 70.4 percent, and in 2021 through August 31, 2021, Subaru of America's loyalty rating slipped to 69.2 percent.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

Zip Codes With the Highest Rent

Rents across the country have gone through a period of historical growth in the past two years. According to real estate research firm CoStar Group, rents in the U.S. rose 11.3% last year. In contrast, over the previous five years, gross rents increased by 18.1%. Rising rent prices are the result of soaring inflation and […]
HOUSE RENT
Food & Wine

Starbucks Is Permanently Closing All of Its Stores in Russia

On Monday, Starbucks announced that it would be leaving Russia for good, and "will no longer have a brand presence" in the country. The Seattle-based company revealed its exit in three concise sentences on its website, adding that it would pay its 2,000 Russian employees for six months and would also provide assistance as they looked for work elsewhere.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

116K+
Followers
77K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy