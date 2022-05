For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the US -- an average of more than 100,000 per day -- thanks to newer versions of the omicron variant, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1. In the US, BA.2.12.1 now makes up more than half of COVID-19 cases, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The true number of COVID-19 cases is understood to be much higher, because more people are testing positive for COVID-19 at home, as well as other case-tracking factors.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO