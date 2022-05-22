ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Need Your Dishes to Dry ASAP? Use This Dishwasher Trick

By Alina Bradford
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Your dishwasher spends a ton of time washing and drying your dishes -- sometimes you're left waiting 2 hours for it to finish. But when you're out of clean forks and need them ASAP...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Should You Wash Brand New Sheets Before You Sleep in Them?

After you grab a new set of sheets from the store, there's only one major thing left to do: Make your bed. There's a catch, though. Even though your brand-new bedding has never been used, you may want to think twice before smoothing them across your mattress; doing so could impact your health. Here, experts explain why washing your new sheets before you sleep on them is always the right call.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains? I Asked a Chemist

For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
DORIS DAY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dishwashers#Shazam#Drying#Beeps#Cnet#Asap#Google Home
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

15 Discontinued Cookies You'll Never Eat Again

It's like a bad dream. You're in the cookie aisle of your local grocery store, ready to stock up on your favorite cookies, only to discover ... they've been discontinued! All good things must come to an end, and sadly that's also true for some of our favorite baked goods. While we may not understand why bad things happen to good cookies, we can still look back and remember them fondly, keeping their memory alive by honoring their chocolatey coatings, creamy fillings, nut clusters, and delightfully messy crumbs. It's what the cookies would have wanted.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy