ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Oh, buoy: Coast Guard rescues 3 men after boat takes on water in Tampa Bay

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ut2v_0fmXbUJ000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued three people who were clinging to a buoy in Tampa Bay after abandoning their boat, authorities said.

In a news release, the Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg sent a boat crew to rescue the boaters, who abandoned a 24-foot vessel that was taking on water.

The crew picked up the stranded boaters on the buoy near Egmont Key, WTSP-TV reported.

Egmont Key, located near the mouth of Tampa, features a Florida state park and island.

The boaters were not wearing life jackets, according to a photograph released by the Coast Guard. They radioed for help, and officials said none of the boaters displayed any medical issues, WTSP reported.

The owner of the boat is working with a commercial salvage company to remove the boat from the water, WTVT reported.

“The Coast Guard reminds all boaters of these important safety tips while on the water: wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water,” the agency said in its news release.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Virginia Man Drowns at Johns Pass in Madeira Beach

A 21-year-old Virginia man drowned in Madeira Beach near the popular Johns Pass area on May 18. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said rescue teams responded to the beach after at approximately 6:40 p.m. after reports of four people struggling to swim. The swimmers were 100 hundred west of...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
10NEWS

Pasco County nurse reunited with dog, has stolen camper recovered

LOS ANGELES — Update: Mason Gray told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday morning that the camper has been found. Previous story: A Pasco County woman, working as a traveling nurse in Los Angeles is homeless. Her vintage camper and her dog were stolen over the weekend while she worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
L. Cane

The Fastest Growing Counties in Florida, According to the United States Census Bureau

According to the United States Census Bureau, more than 73% of counties in the United States experienced a "natural decrease" in 2021. The Bureau defines a natural decrease as occurring when there are more deaths than births in a population. In 2021, fewer births, an aging population, and the pandemic all contributed to an overall rise of natural decreases in many areas of the United States. Some states, like Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island saw all of their counties experience this type of decrease.
FLORIDA STATE
The Laker/Lutz News

Cruising on the Chassahowitzka

Let’s just get right to it: We’re going to call this spot by its nickname because not even the locals call it by its full name. It’s The Chaz. That’s short for the Chassahowitzka River, or “pumpkin hanging place.”. This spring-fed, 6-mile river starts near...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face a Devastating Weather Crisis, Experts Warn

Forecasters predict one of the scariest Atlantic hurricane seasons to date. Extreme weather is rapidly evolving to become more frequent and more devastating, according to a CoreLogic report. In 2021, some 21 named storms ripped through Florida during the Atlantic hurricane season, totaling over $70 billion in damages. It was the fourth-costliest season on record behind.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#Salvage#Buoy#Accident#The Coast Guard Station#Egmont Key#Vhf#Uscgsoutheast#Wtvt#Cox Media Group
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
995qyk.com

Maine Man Catches Prehistoric Fish Off Florida Coast

Talk about a whale of a tale! A Maine man on vacation catches a prehistoric fish off the coast of Florida!. Michael Treworgy was on vacation in the Sunshine State when he and his father went fishing for tarpon off Marco Island. Initially things weren’t going well. “The day started off really bad,” Treworgy explained. “Every bait we put in the water, we couldn’t even get into position before losing it to small sharpnose sharks.”
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Juice Vendor Injured at and Won’t Return to Gulfport Market

Despite Gulfport Police telling The Gabber that no one was injured after a woman backed her car through a Tuesday Fresh Market tent and into a Beach Boulevard salon, vendor Gianna Fiola says she hurt her wrist in the altercation. Tina Losinger, 59, backed her Kia Optima into a diagonal...
GULFPORT, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Feds: Former postal worker on disability sentenced to prison in Florida after caught lifting weights

OCALA, Fla. — A former postal worker in Florida who was collecting disability was sentenced to prison after he was caught lifting weights, officials say. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says George Utley, 66, has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for receiving disability benefits from the Department of Labor Disability Benefit Payments, claiming he stole government property. Utley is expected to pay back the $732,459.46 of disability money he was given.
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Wild Sarasota Spotlight: watch out for woodpeckers — identifying local species

While most of us can deduce that a woodpecker is in the area by the resonance of their drumming, we may not know which pal from the Picidae family has stopped by for a visit. Unfortunately, woodpeckers of the Southeast are all black, white, and red so it can be challenging to keep them straight. That said, the three most common woodpeckers in our area – Pileated, Red-Bellied, and Downy – are distinct enough that with a little practice, you’ll be ID-ing your neighborhood excavators in no time.
SARASOTA, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
96K+
Followers
107K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy