ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Paytm payments bank expects central bank curbs to be lifted in three-five months

By Nupur Anand
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELKcj_0fmXbQm600

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s Paytm Payments Bank, which facilitates transactions on mobile commerce platform Paytm, expects the central bank to allow it to resume taking on new customers in the next few months, a top executive told Reuters.

In March, the Reserve Bank of India ordered a comprehensive audit of the company’s IT systems, citing “material” supervisory concerns, without elaborating further, and barring it from taking on new customers.

The bank is working with the RBI to complete the IT audit and address the regulator’s concerns.

“The process is underway and we think it should take three to five months from where we are right now,” Madhur Deora, group chief financial officer, Paytm, told Reuters on Sunday.

The central bank did not immediately respond to an email seeking comments.

Paytm in March denied a Bloomberg news report that said RBI had found its servers were sharing information with China-based entities that indirectly own a stake in the firm.

Paytm is backed by China’s Alibaba Group Holding and its affiliate Ant Group.

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of fintech firm Paytm, on Friday reported a wider fourth-quarter loss due to higher payment processing, marketing and employee costs.

Deora said the company was on track to achieve profitability by September 2023.

“We are seeing good growth in high margin businesses and as a result we are seeing improvements in contribution margin.”

“Our indirect expenses will not grow as fast as last year as we don’t expect to make any significant investments in new businesses or employee cost this year as we have already made those in the last year,” he added.

Paytm made its stock market debut in November last year in one of the country’s biggest-ever initial public offerings, but the shares have since sunk 70%.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Stock Market Today - 5/24: Stocks End Mixed On Renewed Growth Worries; Snap Warning Hammers Tech

U.S. stocks ended mixed Tuesday, with tech names getting hammered, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded to finish in positive territory. The S&P 500 index finished off 0.8% at 3,941.48. The Dow Industrials rose 0.15% to end at 31,928.62. The Nasdaq composite was slammed after dismal results from Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report spread gloom to big tech names with heavy advertising exposure. The Nasdaq lost 2.4% to end at 11,264.45.
STOCKS
CNBC

Shares in Asia-Pacific mixed as New Zealand central bank hikes rates again

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Wednesday, with New Zealand's central bank announcing yet another rate hike. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 0.29%, closing at 20,171.27. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China ended the trading day 1.19% higher at 3,107.46 and the Shenzhen Component gained 0.698% to 11,143.18.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Incoming Czech central bank chief wants more stocks, gold to make bank profitable - weekly

PRAGUE, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank needs to keep interest rates above standard levels, support the government in cutting budget deficits and urge wage restraint to avoid mostly supply-side inflation from spilling to the demand side, incoming Governor Ales Michl said in a magazine interview. Michl, whose appointment by President Milos Zeman was a surprise given his opposition to the bank’s year-long campaign of raising interest rates, reiterated he would propose keeping interest rates flat for some time after he takes over in July.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Commerce#Paytm Payments Bank#The Reserve Bank Of India#Bloomberg#Rbi#Alibaba Group Holding#Ant Group#Communications Ltd#Fintech
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Country
China
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Sharply as Target's Woes Renew Inflation Fears

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as dismal results from Target renewed fears that inflation is battering U.S. companies. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 4%. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked. That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,164 points, or 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.7%. Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

453K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy