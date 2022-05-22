ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s new in Ocean City for summer 2022

Roland E. Powell Convention Center expansion

Ocean City’s largest indoor space is now even bigger. The Roland E. Powell Convention Center’s new 45,000-square-foot expansion, designed by local architect Becker Morgan, includes a 30,000 square-foot multi-purpose exhibit hall and a 15,000-square-foot bayside gallery. Attend one of several events at the convention center during the summer, including the Battle at the Beach & Boardwalk Basketball Tournament (May 28-29), Believe National Talent Competition (July 4-8) or Illuminate Ocean City (July 30) to enjoy the new space. For tickets and information about upcoming events go to ocmdconventioncenter.com .

Re-decked boardwalk

The town’s famous Boardwalk is getting more than a fresh coat of stain. Between 15th and 27th streets, the boardwalk has been updated with new deck boards in the traditional yellow pine as part of the first phase of the nearly $2 million renovation. Lumber shortages during the pandemic delayed the project’s timeline, but the re-decking will continue later this year with the second phase, replacing boards from the pier to 14th Street.

Rising from the Embers

After decades of serving up Ocean City’s famous prime rib and seafood buffet, Embers was ready to try something new. The restaurant’s owners demolished their old building and rebuilt the 24th Street location with an open kitchen, two custom Italian pizza ovens and a third-floor dining room with terrace seating that overlooks the bay. A micro brewery, The Other One Brewing Co., is planned for the first floor. It will feature in-house craft beers and cocktails along with small food offerings. For menus and restaurant hours visit embers.com

Atlantic Beach House

The iconic BJ’s on the Water and a nearby Quiet Storm surf shop on 75th Street have been demolished and are set to be replaced by a new bay front concept from Atlantic Beach House. The new multi-venue restaurant will feature seating that overlooks the bay, a beach area with a rooftop bar and live music. Opening is planned for summer. More information at atlanticbeachhouseoc.com

Restaurant roulette

Have you heard of everything old is new again? Well, this summer in Ocean City, every restaurant that used to be where you thought it was is now something different or at least looks different. Here’s a sampling of some of the anticipated changes. Opening dates to be determined.

  • The Frog Bar at the old Inlet Village has been razed and replaced by Bandits Bar & Grill . It’s all part of the somewhat newish Inlet Market on South Atlantic Avenue.
  • The Paul Revere Smorgasbord at Plim Plaza on 2nd Street and the boardwalk is reopening as Cabanas Beach Bar & Grille .
  • The Atlantic Beverage Center (ABC) at Seacrets won’t get a new address but it is being replaced by a three-story version of itself. The original store remains open while construction is under way.
  • The original Pit & Pub at 28th Street is growing. The expanded restaurant will also feature a rooftop deck.
  • Dry 85 OC has a new event space, The Overholt Room, that features multiple rooms and a full bar.
  • Plans are in the works for the site of the Old Phillips Beach Plaza at 13th/14th Street. The hotel closed last year and developers are seeking to build a Margaritaville restaurant as well as a 13-story hotel and convention space with more than 200 rooms.

