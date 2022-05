How many children are too many? How many educators are too many? How many mothers, fathers, siblings and grandparents are too many? How many lives will we allow to be cut short by gun violence? Is it the 26 children and school staff members in Sandy Hook? The 13 lives lost at Columbine? Is it the 21 who lost their lives in Texas? What about Parkland? Virginia Tech? Surely, when we cannot even list every school shooting, there have been far, far too many.

