Family opens bait shop in Marine on St. Croix

Incredibly Rare Giant Fish Caught in Ozarks, Thrown Back Into Lake
Troy Staggs found himself in a 47-minute long battle with the huge fish, which measured 4.6 feet and weighed around 55 pounds.
St. Cloud Location Closed, Now Last MN Location Has Also Closed
Throughout the last two years, since the COVID pandemic, we have seen so many restaurants and businesses struggle or just flat out close. Brother's Bar and Grill in St. Cloud actually closed pre-pandemic, in 2018. But there was another location in Minneapolis, not too far from Target Center. This was the last location in Minnesota. It has now also closed.
Maine Fisherman Catches Extremely Rare All Orange Lobster, Throws It Back
Naturally orange lobsters are so rare that one aquarium described one as a "1 in 30 million creature."
Massive Grizzly Bear Takes A Seat Right Next To Wildlife Photographer In Alaska
Oh, but it is completely real. A full grown adult grizzly bear in Alaska walking up and having a seat right next to you seems like something that might haunt your nightmares, but this fella appears to be pretty friendly… for now. A bear that can weigh up to...
Video: Massive Great White Shark Swimming Along Massachusetts Toward New Hampshire and Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Well, thank goodness we're not really swimming in the ocean just yet. Meet Ironbound, one of the world's largest great white sharks at over 12 feet long and 1,000 pounds. Whoa.
Fisherman's hefty sunfish is biggest ever caught in Georgia. But what about the world?
“I swung him in the boat, and we couldn’t believe just how big he was,” the angler told news outlets.
Rare Orca Whale Encounter Caught on Camera Off the Coast of Cape Cod
A group of fishermen experienced a rare sighting on Monday while fishing off the coast of Nantucket. The captain was able to snap a picture just in time as a giant Orca whale breached the surface of the water and waved hello, offering up an experience the fishermen will never forget.
NH Fish & Game Warns Us Not to Approach Seemingly Abandoned Baby Deer
Let's be honest, fawns are precious and the sweetest things ever. With their big eyes, white specks, tiny little stick legs, and the cutest little high-pitched bleats ever (see below video for reference, you're welcome), a baby deer is a creature that we wouldn't hesitate to hug and cuddle if we could.
Epic Free Camping in the United States
Our travels have taken us to some beautiful places in the United States. Places that we didn't even know existed. What makes it even better is that it is free. Usually between 1-16 nights. But these places are remote and do not have the services of a campground. You must remember to practice all 7 of the Leave No Trace principals.
Looking to take the kids to a new playground? Here are some of the Twin Cities' best options
These aren't your grandma's playgrounds. The big picture: We asked Axios Twin Cities readers to share their favorite places to take the kids in their lives as the days get longer and lighter. You didn't disappoint! Why it matters: Playground visits help kids stay active, form friendships and build new play skills. Adding new spots to the rotation just adds to the fun!What to expect: Obstacle courses, whimsical slides, wheelchair-accessible ramps, sensory play equipment and more! Here are some of your picks: Kim I: "Madison's Place in Woodbury is amazing and with a great backstory (parent inspired on behalf of...
COLUMN: Storm drain adopters in the Land of 10,000 Lakes
What do DMV - Troll Toll, Porcupine Two, The Grate Escape, Trogdor the Draininator, and The Ugly One have in common?
Watch: Commercial Fishermen Pioneer New Method Using "Disco" Lights to Catch Scallops
Commercial fishermen have discovered that they can catch scallops by using disco-like LED lights—which is, well, pretty groovy. The surprising find came about during research along Great Britain’s Cornish Coast in 2019. Scientists were trying to attract crabs and lobsters to pots with lights—but ended up attracting scallops, instead. They were able to load their pots with European king scallops without using fish as bait.
Farm Raised vs Wild Caught Fish: How to Buy Sustainable Seafood
When I'm feeling like a fancy dinner or treat-myself meal, I always go to the grocery store and buy a salmon fillet. Whether it's a special occasion or simply a night where I feel like I deserve a treat, nothing feels more festive to me than perfectly cooked salmon, a side of crispy potatoes, and a veggie like asparagus or artichoke. However, after learning that the fishing industry has a horrendous impact on the environment, it doesn't feel quite as good to buy a salmon fillet whenever I please. The question is, for my next fancy dinner, is it better to buy wild caught fish or farm-raised fish?
COLUMN: The other pandemic …
The H5N1 Bird Flu entered the US on migratory waterfowl and is infecting flocks of chickens and turkeys. Once infected, the flocks must be destroyed to stop the spread.
a-z-animals.com
How Long Does it Take to Travel the Mississippi River?
The Mississippi River is the third largest water basin in the world and the second-longest river in North America. It starts at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and comes to an end in the Gulf of Mexico. The river Mississippi was originally called Misi-ziibi by the Anishinaabe people. The French people developed their name from this and called the river Messipi, which the name Mississippi originates from.
"Glamping" Spot in Minnesota Makes List of Top Places in the U.S.
When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
