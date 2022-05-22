ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine On Saint Croix, MN

Family opens bait shop in Marine on St. Croix

By By Matt DeBow
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

Camping near Marine on St. Croix, and finding yourself wanting to fish, but don’t have any gear, a new bait and tackle shop can get you everything you need.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Marine On Saint Croix, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bait#St Croix#Camping#Fish#Marine
33andfree

Epic Free Camping in the United States

Our travels have taken us to some beautiful places in the United States. Places that we didn't even know existed. What makes it even better is that it is free. Usually between 1-16 nights. But these places are remote and do not have the services of a campground. You must remember to practice all 7 of the Leave No Trace principals.
Axios Twin Cities

Looking to take the kids to a new playground? Here are some of the Twin Cities' best options

These aren't your grandma's playgrounds. The big picture: We asked Axios Twin Cities readers to share their favorite places to take the kids in their lives as the days get longer and lighter. You didn't disappoint! Why it matters: Playground visits help kids stay active, form friendships and build new play skills. Adding new spots to the rotation just adds to the fun!What to expect: Obstacle courses, whimsical slides, wheelchair-accessible ramps, sensory play equipment and more! Here are some of your picks: Kim I: "Madison's Place in Woodbury is amazing and with a great backstory (parent inspired on behalf of...
SHOREVIEW, MN
Field & Stream

Watch: Commercial Fishermen Pioneer New Method Using “Disco” Lights to Catch Scallops

Commercial fishermen have discovered that they can catch scallops by using disco-like LED lights—which is, well, pretty groovy. The surprising find came about during research along Great Britain’s Cornish Coast in 2019. Scientists were trying to attract crabs and lobsters to pots with lights—but ended up attracting scallops, instead. They were able to load their pots with European king scallops without using fish as bait.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
Wide Open Eats

Farm Raised vs Wild Caught Fish: How to Buy Sustainable Seafood

When I'm feeling like a fancy dinner or treat-myself meal, I always go to the grocery store and buy a salmon fillet. Whether it's a special occasion or simply a night where I feel like I deserve a treat, nothing feels more festive to me than perfectly cooked salmon, a side of crispy potatoes, and a veggie like asparagus or artichoke. However, after learning that the fishing industry has a horrendous impact on the environment, it doesn't feel quite as good to buy a salmon fillet whenever I please. The question is, for my next fancy dinner, is it better to buy wild caught fish or farm-raised fish?
AGRICULTURE
a-z-animals.com

How Long Does it Take to Travel the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is the third largest water basin in the world and the second-longest river in North America. It starts at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and comes to an end in the Gulf of Mexico. The river Mississippi was originally called Misi-ziibi by the Anishinaabe people. The French people developed their name from this and called the river Messipi, which the name Mississippi originates from.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

“Glamping” Spot in Minnesota Makes List of Top Places in the U.S.

When I was a kid and even in my 20s I thought it was so fun to go camping... in a tent. The older I get, the more I don't want the hassle of tent camping. Even with an air mattress or cots, the tent can still be so uncomfortable. It gets so damp, bugs, tracking in EVERYTHING from the area around you. Can be super noisy, the list goes on. But I still like the idea of camping. Get out and enjoy nature for a weekend or so. But still have some modern conveniences.
MINNESOTA STATE
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
59
Followers
84
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy