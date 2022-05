ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Showers will stay in the forecast for a few days, but it looks like most of the time it will be dry on Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning. There is a low risk of light showers through midday. The sun may break through in the afternoon, and isolated thunderstorms may flare up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.

