ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Harry Styles: Harry’s House review – shimmering, in-the-mood melodies

By Michael Cragg
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lCY6_0fmXa19300
Not a moment is wasted… Harry Styles.

On his 2017 self-titled debut, Harry Styles arrived in full singer-songwriter cosplay mode. Keen to outrun his boyband past, he donned an oversized acoustic guitar and transported himself to the 1970s. It topped the charts but faded quickly. Unsurprisingly, then, this third album favours the sound of 2019’s multi-platinum, Grammy-winning follow-up, Fine Line – all warm 80s grooves, clipped yacht rock and lyrics that touch on sex, drugs and expensive wine.

Across its 13 tracks, not a single moment is wasted, be it flab-free lead single As It Was, or the soft-pop flex of the excellent Late Night Talking. Both Daylight and Satellite, meanwhile, strut around shimmying melodies suddenly punctuated by stadium-ready crescendos. Even the rustic, listens-to-Fleet Foxes-once Boyfriends feels light-footed.

As with both his preceding albums, however, Harry’s House is occasionally hobbled by its lyrics. Songs such as Keep Driving feature meaningless word jumbles (“Cocaine, side boob, choke her with a sea view”), while the euphemistic Cinema (“You pop when we get intimate”) ties itself in knots trying not to say sex. These are minor quibbles, because ultimately Styles is more concerned with mood than minutiae. On Harry’s House he’s created a welcoming place to stay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Why didn’t I wash my bed sheets regularly? Reader, I didn’t even have any

The revelation that almost half of single men don’t change their bed sheets for up to four months conjures memories and smells from my former life as a slob, although I doubt many of today’s bachelors are as bad as I was. At 22, I didn’t need to change sheets because I slept on a bare mattress. I did very little laundry, in part because each week I bought five pairs of socks for a pound from Primark and tossed them into the bin, which I rarely emptied, after one wear.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Kimmel on baby formula shortage: ‘Never been a better time to force women to have kids’

Jimmy Kimmel opened Tuesday’s show with the national shortage on baby formula, which has left parents desperate and led authorities to warn people not to try to make their own recipe. “I don’t know – I’m sure the ivermectin and bleach people could figure this out for us,” Kimmel deadpanned. “Just mix you up some Gatorade and some baby powder, throw in some breakfast sausage and it blend it up real good, the baby should be fine.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
HollywoodLife

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Step Out In NYC After She Publicly Supported His Album: Photos

Could Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles be jetting off on another romantic trip so soon after their Italian getaway? That was the question on fans’ minds as the pair were spotted at a New York airport together on Sunday, May 22. The superstar couple kept a low profile as the actress/director, 38, rocked a black jacket and jeans, while the “As It Was” hitmaker, 28, was twinning in a dark peacoat and denim, as seen in photos here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mood Melodies#Drugs#House
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen invites new companion to live at Windsor Castle

The Queen has moved her trusted aide and confidante Angela Kelly into Windsor Castle as she continues to grapple with her mobility issues. Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator, as The Sun reports, has moved into a suite next to hers, and reportedly also has a 42 inch TV in her room.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

286K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy