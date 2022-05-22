ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Exclusive: India considering spending additional $26 billion to fight inflation

By Aftab Ahmed
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tC500_0fmXZu3W00

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Reuters) - The Indian government is considering spending an additional 2 trillion rupees ($26 billion) in the 2022/23 fiscal year to cushion consumers from rising prices and fight multi-year high inflation, two government officials told Reuters.

The new measures will be double the 1 trillion rupees hit government revenues could take from tax cuts on petrol and diesel the finance minister announced on Saturday, both the officials said. read more

India’s retail inflation rose to an eight-year high in April, while wholesale inflation rose to at least a 17-year high, posing a major headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of elections to several state assemblies this year.

"We are fully focussed on bringing down inflation. The impact of Ukraine crisis was worse than anyone's imagination," one official, who did not want to be named, said.

The government estimates another 500 billion Indian rupees additional funds will be needed to subsidise fertilisers, from the current estimate of 2.15 trillion rupees, the two officials said.

The government could also deliver another round of tax cuts on petrol and diesel if crude oil continues to rise that could mean an added hit of 1 trillion-1.5 trillion rupees in the 2022/23 fiscal year started on April 1, the second official said.

Both the officials did not want to be named as they are not authorised to disclose the details.

The government did not immediately comment outside office hours.

One of the officials said the government may need to borrow additional sums from the market to fund these measures and that could mean a slippage from the its deficit target of 6.4% of GDP for 2022-23.

The official did not quantify the amount of borrowing or fiscal slippage saying it depended on how much funds they eventually divert from the budget in the fiscal year.

The Indian government plans to borrow a record 14.31 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year, according to budget announcements made in February.

The other official said the additional borrowing will not impact the planned April-September borrowing of 8.45 trillion rupees and may be undertaken in January-March 2023.

($1 = 77.8500 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Indian Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Sharee B.

Fourth stimulus checks up to $600 dollars arriving soon.

Last year millions of Americans received a third stimulus check to help keep food on the table or tide them over between paychecks as a part of the Covid relief package. However, that's not the last payment that you are eligible to receive.
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

453K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy