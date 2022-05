All clubs in the top two tiers of English football could be allowed to introduce licensed safe standing areas next season.Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said he was minded to change the existing all-seater policy to enable all Premier League and Championship clubs to introduce safe standing sections under strict conditions, following a pilot involving five clubs in the second half of the current campaign.A firm decision is subject to a final independent evaluation of the pilot confirming the findings of an interim report, the minister said.Huddleston added: “The government’s approach has been driven by safety considerations throughout and this will...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO