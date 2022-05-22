ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Shapps

Unions hit out at Grant Shapps’ plans to block industrial action

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dl7p5_0fmXZdIP00
Financial News

Government plans for a minimum staffing requirement during rail strikes have been slammed as “desperate nonsense”.

Unions reacted with anger to an interview in a Sunday newspaper by the Transport Secretary just days before a ballot result set to bring the threat of a national rail strike closer.

More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and train operators have been voting on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action over jobs, pay and conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch told the PA news agency that he expected support for strikes when the ballot result is announced later this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuyIu_0fmXZdIP00
Mick Lynch of the RMT said his union would not accept detrimental pay and conditions (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are asking for job security and a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies, and we will not accept imposition of detrimental pay and conditions.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told The Sunday Telegraph that ministers are looking at drawing up laws which would make industrial action illegal unless a certain number of staff are working.

Referring to a pledge in the Conservative manifesto for minimum services during strikes, he said: “We had a pledge in there about minimum service levels.

“If they really got to that point, then minimum service levels would be a way to work towards protecting those freight routes and those sorts of things.”

In response, Mr Lynch said: “Any attempt by Grant Shapps to make effective strike action illegal on the railways will be met with the fiercest resistance from RMT and the wider trade union movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahwnp_0fmXZdIP00
Manuel Cortes described the Tory plans as ‘desperate nonsense’ (Rick Findler/PA) (PA Archive)

“The Government need to focus all their efforts on finding a just settlement to this rail dispute, not attack the democratic rights of working people.

“Britain already has the worst trade union rights in Western Europe.

“We have not fought tooth and nail for railway workers since our forebears set up the Amalgamated Society of Railway Servants in 1872, in order to meekly accept a future where our members are prevented from legally withdrawing their labour.”

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association, which is also threatening industrial action in the same dispute, said: “What we are seeing here is desperate nonsense from the Tories who have chosen to attack working people in our union who kept the railways running every single day of the pandemic.

“What the Government should be doing is putting in place measures to deal with the Tory cost of living crisis, including ensuring that wages keep pace with inflation.

“It’s laughable to see Grant Shapps scampering off to drip poison in the ears of journalists instead of backing polices to put our railways front and centre of our economic recovery from Covid. He should be ashamed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObMYi_0fmXZdIP00
Frances O’Grady of the TUC said the Government was trying to pick a fight with the unions (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

“Frankly, the Tories can pass whatever law they wish to deny our members their fundamental rights – our union will defy their unjust and undemocratic laws every step of the way.

“The difference between a slave and a worker is the latter’s ability to withdraw their labour.”

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Ministers have spectacularly failed to deal with the cost of living crisis. Now they are trying to distract from their failure by picking a fight with unions.

“The right to strike is crucial in a free society.

“Threatening the right to strike tilts the balance in the workplace too far towards the employers. And it means workers can’t stand up for decent services and safety at work – or defend their jobs or pay.

“We will fight these unfair and unworkable proposals to undermine unions and undermine the right to strike, and we will win.”

If you force our legitimate activities outside of the law, then don’t expect us to play by the rules

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will confront head-on, and by whatever means necessary, any further attacks on the right to strike.

“In Britain we already operate under the most restrictive labour laws in western Europe. A workers’ right to withdraw their labour is inalienable in any democracy worth its name.

“This is a cynical, authoritarian move designed to protect corporate profits and has been wheeled out to satisfy the needs of short-term factional politics.

“While corporations make billions and ordinary working people suffer, this Government chooses to attack the rights of British workers.

“When P&O, a billion-dollar company owned by a foreign dictatorship, brutally sacked 800 British workers, they broke the law. The Government’s response was a fine.

“When British workers threaten to defend their living standards in the face of a cost-of-living crisis not of their making, this Government threatens to take away their democratic rights.

“We are now forced to put the Government on notice. Unite will not sacrifice the protection of our members’ jobs, pay and conditions on the altar of ‘partygate’. If you force our legitimate activities outside of the law, then don’t expect us to play by the rules.”

The RMT ballot closes on Tuesday with the result expected on Wednesday.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “For ministers to be focusing on undermining the fundamental rights of workers rather than tackling the cost-of-living crisis speaks volumes. They’re only interested in finding scapegoats for their own economic failures.

“The right to strike is a vital line of defence to protect pay and protect services.

“The effect of removing it will be to drive down wages even further, make millions more struggle to pay their bills and push them into poverty.

“For all the sloganeering about levelling up, it’s clear this Government doesn’t want workers to be paid fairly and wants to trash living standards.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Texas school shooting death toll rises to 19 children

Authorities say the victim death toll from the Texas school shooting now stands at 19 children and two adults. The latest figures come from Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. The gunman also died. Authorities offered no names or descriptions of the two adults. It...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Movement#Trade Union#Industrial Action#Rmt#Pa#The Sunday Telegraph#Conservative
newschain

Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future. Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.
HEALTH
newschain

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence. He told the court he wanted to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Mick Lynch
newschain

Joe Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Mr Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Sir Keir Starmer taunts PM with quip about U-turn amid partygate furore

Boris Johnson was accused of “running this country down” and mocked over an “inevitable” U-turn on a windfall tax during a rowdy Prime Minister’s Questions. Just minutes after the publication of the report on lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer channelled his inner Mrs Merton when he asked the Prime Minister: “What is it about the Sue Gray report that first attracted him to a U-turn this week?”
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson still has my full support, says Scottish Secretary Alister Jack

Prime Minster Boris Johnson has the “full support” of his Scottish Secretary after the publication of the Sue Gray report. The senior civil servant’s report, released on Wednesday, gave details of gatherings at which officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.
POLITICS
newschain

Civilians fleeing Ukraine’s east say Russian forces have ‘ruined everything’

Civilians fleeing the war in the east of Ukraine have described scenes of devastation after their towns and villages came under sustained attacks from Russian forces. From houses on fire and artillery blasting through thick apartment walls to people hiding in basements without electricity, water, or gas as their towns were pulverised above them, the horrors have left ordinary Ukrainians in shock and fighting back tears.
POLITICS
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon declines invitation to appear before Westminster committee

Scotland’s First Minister has declined an invitation to appear before a Westminster committee. The Scottish Affairs Committee invited Nicola Sturgeon in November to discuss its recent inquiries, including into welfare, education and renewable energy. But a response sent from the First Minister’s office on April 26 said she declined...
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson corrects record over partygate but denies deliberately lying to MPs

Boris Johnson has denied lying to MPs over the partygate scandal but admitted it was not correct when he told Parliament that the rules had been followed at all times. The Prime Minister claimed to have been “vindicated” by Sue Gray’s inquiry into lockdown-busting events in No 10, even though he has been fined for attending the birthday party thrown for him in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
136K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy