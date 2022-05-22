ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Pilaczynski One of Leaders on No. 1 Mounties

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 22, 2022 8:00 AM) On a team full of stars and future college softball players, having fun appears to be one of the priorities for the Northwest High School varsity softball team. They could be No. 1 in the state in that category. The Mounties are spirited in...

jtv.tv

Napoleon Wins Cascades Conference Baseball Tournament

Caleb Breining of Napoleon High School concentrates on a pitch during the Cascades Conference Baseball Tournament final at Michigan Center on Monday. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. (May 23, 2022 10:17 PM) Napoleon High School’s varsity baseball team may have lost the Cascades Conference baseball finals …...
MICHIGAN CENTER, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard May 23, 2022

Cascades Conference Championship: Napoleon 3, Michigan Center 2: Jason Negus hit a home run and struck out three batters in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning for Napoleon. Grant Bradley pitched six innings for the Pirates, striking out 10 batters. Jed Falasco struck out eight batters for Michigan Center. The Cardinals earned a share of the Cascades Conference title by finishing second in the tournament and second during the regular season.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Girls Soccer Districts Kick Off Wednesday

(May 24, 2022 12:15 PM) A number of local soccer teams will start Michigan High School Athletic Association district soccer action on Wednesday. Teams are scattered throughout the area from Portage Northern, to Charlotte, Stockbridge, and Lansing Christian. Here are the schedules as posted by the MHSAA for local Jackson...
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Wednesday, Andy and Bart’s guests: Sean Brogan, Lumen Christi Catholic School. Cassie LaGow, Summit Heights Dental. Garrett Watkins & Jack Begman, Columbia Central High School Audio Video Productions Students. 9 AM and 11 AM. Wednesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Jonathan Greene, Jackson...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Hundreds without power in Mason outage

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of southern Mason lost power Tuesday afternoon, leaving hundreds of Consumer’s Energy customers in the dark. The first reports came in at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to Consumer’s Energy. In total, 595 people are without power in Mason. The energy company says...
MASON, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Woman Wanted For Texas Cycling Murder Has Michigan Roots

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been placed on the U.S. Marshal's Wanted List after the fatal shooting of the top female cyclist in the country. It was an event that rocked the pro Mountain Biking community. The murder of one of the top racers, with another top racer involved. Kaitlin Armstrong,...
AUSTIN, TX
wkar.org

Lansing boxer Michael Lynn III wins 2022 Michigan Golden Gloves State Championship; talks diet, discipline, and future goals within the sport of boxing | Current Sports | May 24, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we are joined by local boxer Michael Lynn III, of 'Team Glass', who won the 2022 Golden Glove State Championship last weekend at the DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids at the 165lbs division. Lynn III talks about how a certain Netflix show inspired him to re-enter the world of boxing, after having a successful high school football / college career. Also, Lynn III opens up about the discipline within the sport and future goals after having such admirable early success. That, and more, on this Tuesday edition of Current Sports!
LANSING, MI
WKHM

Open Murder Charges Filed Against Hillsdale Man

Kirk Culik, a 66-year-old Hillsdale man, is in custody in Hillsdale County and he is being charged with open murder and possession of a firearm during the act of a felony. The charge was a result of the Saturday shooting that killed a teen boy in Hillsdale County. Officers say...
HILLSDALE, MI
Centre Daily

A local ownership group purchased this struggling Michigan golf course and is betting on big things

PINCKNEY, Michigan — New owners are working to spiff up an 18-hole golf course in the small town of Pinckney that had gotten a little rough around the edges. New owners took over Timber Trace Golf Club, which sits about an hour west of Detroit and about a half-hour from Ann Arbor, in March. Since then, they have invested in improving grounds maintenance, removing damaged trees, clearing overgrown areas of the course and other upgrades.
PINCKNEY, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte Police: No threat to public after heavy presence Monday night

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - After a heavy police presence Monday night, the Charlotte Police Department said there is no threat to the public. Around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to Prairie Street on reports of a fight involving a knife. On scene, officers found two people with minor injuries who refused medical treatment.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson stabbing suspect charged with Open Murder

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Robert Annabel II was charged Tuesday in the stabbing that killed one and seriously injured another. It happened Monday morning at a Michigan Department of Corrections parole house in Summit Township. “It’s a shock to me,” said neighbor Donald Sadowski, “It’s normally pretty quiet over there....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Obituary: R. Keith Howlett

R. Keith Howlett, age 88, of Jackson, MI, passed away on May 3, 2022, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, MI. Keith was born on February 16, 1934, in Stockbridge, MI, to Bruce and Dora Mae (Walker) Howlett. He loved his career in the construction business, which spanned over 50 years. A devoted employee of E.T. MacKenzie Company for much of that time, he was a perfectionist who worked hard and was serious about his work. He was known as “Rattlesnake” for apparently expecting nothing less of his crew! He was on Cloud 9 any time he was operating heavy equipment. Keith was a wonderful story teller and had a keen memory going way back. He loved to recount stories from his younger years about family and friends with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He had a soft spot for horses, dogs, and western movies and books. He enjoyed playing guitar and steel guitar.
JACKSON, MI
Romesentinel.com

Marshall man accused of raping teen

MARSHALL — A 36-year-old man is accused of raping a teenage girl in the Town of Marshall, according to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center. Authorities said Jody A. Hartle Jr., 36, of Marshall, raped a 15-year-old girl in Marshall in early May. The authorities were notified on May 18, leading to an investigation. Hartle was taken into custody on May 20.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigating after Friday morning home invasion in Dexter

DEXTER, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information after a man broke into a home on the 300 block of Cambridge Drive in Dexter, around 15 minutes northwest of Ann Arbor. The home’s resident called Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch around 3 a.m. on Friday...
DEXTER, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Sheriff investigating fatal pileup on I-496

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 has received new information on the pileup on I-496 over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday at 12:30 p.m., on eastbound I-496, near the Walnut Street exit. Five vehicles collided on the highway in total. Lansing Police responded quickly to the scene. While in...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

