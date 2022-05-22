Pilaczynski One of Leaders on No. 1 Mounties

R. Keith Howlett, age 88, of Jackson, MI, passed away on May 3, 2022, at the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, MI. Keith was born on February 16, 1934, in Stockbridge, MI, to Bruce and Dora Mae (Walker) Howlett. He loved his career in the construction business, which spanned over 50 years. A devoted employee of E.T. MacKenzie Company for much of that time, he was a perfectionist who worked hard and was serious about his work. He was known as “Rattlesnake” for apparently expecting nothing less of his crew! He was on Cloud 9 any time he was operating heavy equipment. Keith was a wonderful story teller and had a keen memory going way back. He loved to recount stories from his younger years about family and friends with a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his face. He had a soft spot for horses, dogs, and western movies and books. He enjoyed playing guitar and steel guitar.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO