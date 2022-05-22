ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can a Half-Ton Truck Only Carry 1,000 Pounds?

By Henry Cesari
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Half-ton is one of the more misleading labels in the truck world. Here's...

Comments / 21

Patrick Wall
3d ago

You'll learn what the consequences are when the State Patrol pulls you over and finds you've exceeded your vehicle's GVWR, and whoever thinks it's no big deal, will find out just how big of deal the State says it is.

F**k Dementia Joe
3d ago

I used to carry two 1400 pound round bales of hay at a time in my Chevy S10 for a distance of 25 miles, twice a week for my cows.

william chatman
3d ago

man 1ton in the back of a Ford...is like putting a soldiers full carry pack on a flamingo...wait and listen for snaps and pops..lol

