New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Itasca County, and a county resident has died after there were no COVID-related deaths in the previous six weeks. According to a press release from Itasca County Health and Human Services, the 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents now stands at 40.6, a significant increase from when it was close to zero in recent weeks. With the recent death of a resident, there have now been 147 deaths in Itasca County due to COVID.

ITASCA COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO