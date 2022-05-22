ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Multiple Vehicles Struck by Airborne Tire on 495 Saturday Evening; Several Injuries Reported

By MCS Staff
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple vehicles were struck by an airborne tire that bounced across the inner loop and outer loop of I-495 near the Linden Lane overpass, between Georgia Ave. and Connecticut Ave., (Kensington/Silver Spring) on Saturday evening,...

mocoshow.com

Comments / 12

Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago

Many years ago, a tractor trailer lost its trailer tire and it bounced across the median thru a woman's windshield. She ended up dying. That was in Fredericksburg VA

Reply(1)
10
Related
Wbaltv.com

Maryland state trooper rescues tow truck driver trapped beneath SUV

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland state trooper helped save the life of a tow truck operator in Montgomery County. Maryland State Police said Trooper Jason Reid was at the scene Monday morning of a crash on the ramp from the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway to southbound U.S. Route 29 in Silver Spring, where a 51-year-old tow truck operator was working on getting an SUV onto the back of his truck.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Roof Partially Collapses At Scene Of Mt. Airy Barn Fire, Authorities Say

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Crews were working Monday afternoon to get a barn fire in Howard County under control, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mullinix Mill Road in Mt. Airy, according to Howard County Fire & EMS. Based on preliminary details, authorities do not believe any animals or people were inside the barn when it caught fire. Part of the barn’s roof collapsed during the blaze, but it appeared crews had the flames contained by shortly before 2:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Firefighters are continuing to work to control the fire. The barn is estimated to be 40 feet by 120 feet. No animals or occupants were inside the structure at the time of the incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 23, 2022
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Silver Spring, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
State
Connecticut State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Silver Spring, MD
Crime & Safety
Silver Spring, MD
Cars
State
Georgia State
Silver Spring, MD
Accidents
Bay Net

Double Fatal Collision Under Investigation In Bowie

BOWIE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal crash that occurred on Saturday in Bowie. The identities of the deceased driver and passenger are being withheld pending next of kin notification. On May...
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Successful Water Rescue in Brookeville Sunday Night

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of an occupied vehicle in rising water on Brighton Dam Rd between Georgia Avenue and Bordly Road in the Brookeville area at approximately 8:30pm on Sunday night, according to MCFRS PIO Pete Piringer. The driver, who was the...
BROOKEVILLE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Young Maryland Woman Killed In Tragic Delaware Accident

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on May 19, 2022, in the Georgetown area as Brianna Wright, 23, of Salisbury, MD. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Georgetown area on...
SALISBURY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bus Driver Swerved To Avoid Collision Before Rollover Crash That Injured 27 People, Troopers Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bus driver was swerving to avoid a collision Sunday morning when the bus rolled over on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Kingsville, according to preliminary details from the Maryland State Police. Based on their initial investigation, troopers determined that the bus was in the right lane when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. The driver lost control of the bus, which veered off the road before it rolled over on its side, injuring 27 of the 47 people on board, troopers said. Fifteen of those injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries, and another 12 refused treatment at the scene of the crash. While the crash remains under investigation, authorities have ruled out impaired and distracted driving as factors that contributed to the wreck.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Linden#Airborne#Kensington Silver Spring#Montgomery County Fire#Mcfrs#Icymi#Il Ol#I495
WUSA9

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run crash, police say

Detectives in Fairfax County say a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive around 1 a.m. The pedestrian, described by police in a tweet only as a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Suspicious Death in Silver Spring Ruled a Suicide

On Tuesday, May 24, Montgomery County Police announced that detectives from the Major Crimes Division were investigating a suspicious death that occurred that morning in the 1700 block of East West Hwy in Silver Spring. According to a press release, at approximately 12:06 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the location for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male and noted that there was no suspect in custody and no known threat to the community.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Girls Reported Missing Days Apart From Same Maryland County

Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Investigating Suspicious Death

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the 1700 block of East West Hwy in Silver Spring. At approximately 12:06 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police: Man Found Dead in Home Following Reported Disturbance

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Silver Spring home following a reported disturbance. At about 12:06 a.m. Tuesday, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of East West Highway in downtown Silver Spring for a reported disturbance, according to MCPD’s Public Information Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Associated Press

27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland

KINGSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Twenty seven people suffered minor injuries Sunday after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. The crash occurred near Kingsville, Maryland, shortly before 7 a.m., fire officials said in a statement. The vehicle was operated...
WTOP

Woman struck in apparent Alexandria hit and run

Fairfax County Police say a woman is in the hospital this morning after being hit by a car in Alexandria. It happened after 10 o’clock near the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive. The car struck the female pedestrian, and the driver left the scene. She was...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

3 hospitalized in Southeast following crash

Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Southeast D.C. It happened around 11 p.m. on the northbound lanes of DC-295 before the Pennsylvania Avenue exit. DC Fire and EMS says the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The car overturned and...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy