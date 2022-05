The City of Salida has completed a lengthy process to acquire properties in downtown Salida to be reused for affordable workforce housing. The City, utilizing the eminent domain process, has fair market value to acquire adjacent properties at 102 D Street and 223 East 1st Street, the southwest corner of the intersection of 1st Street and D Street. Existing structures on the property are dilapidated and in disrepair, and were the subject of numerous municipal court complaints against the previous owners–John Mehos and PMM, LLC.

SALIDA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO