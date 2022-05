County Board Supervisor Scott Soik has added his name to the lineup for the fall election. Soik was re-elected to the District 19 seat in April. On May 23, he announced he had decided to run for the 71st Assembly seat, currently held by Katrina Shankland. Shankland, a Democrat who is seeking her fifth term in office, was first elected to the role in 2013.

