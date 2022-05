Iowa County authorities arrested a man from Iowa Sunday who was driving drunk with a blood alcohol content nearly five times the legal driving limit. Iowa County Dispatch received a traffic complaint around 5:45pm on a vehicle on Highway 151. Deputies responded to the area and found the vehicle to be traveling at 92 mph in a 65 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, John Anthony of Wilton, Iowa, was taken into custody for suspicion of operating under the influence. Preliminary breath test results on Wilton showed he was at .39 which is almost five times the legal limit.

WILTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO