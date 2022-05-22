ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Streaking Scelzi Rules Petaluma

By Alex Nieten
speedsport.com
 3 days ago

PETALUMA, Calif. — It’s been quite the eight-day stretch for Dominic Scelzi. Last weekend, the reigning NARC Fujitsu General Sprint Car champion swept the NARC portion of the Peter Murphy Classic, becoming the first driver the win the finale twice. And Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway’s Salute...

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
speedsport.com

Ballou Joins Elite Company At Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Prior to Sunday night, there were just three drivers who could boast possession of three career Tony Hulman Classic victory rifles. After Sunday night’s 52nd annual running was through, Robert Ballou had bumped that number to four. The Rocklin, Calif., native scored the victory...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
theoakleafnews.com

SRJC athletes score “state of the art” facilities

Santa Rosa Junior College may not offer Division I athletics, but you wouldn’t know it from the looks of campus’ south side, where approximately $31.4 million in state-of-the-art construction is underway to benefit the 500-plus athletes who play on 17 teams representing the Bear Cubs. “If you look...
SANTA ROSA, CA
vnexplorer.net

How to Make Burnt Ends

© Provided by Food & Wine Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Prop Styling by Kathleen Varner / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey. If you’ve ever been handed the crusty bits of smoked brisket from the cutting board of a benevolent pitmaster, then you’ve tried burnt ends, a style of barbecue that originated in Kansas City in the 1900s. In the realm of American barbecue, burnt ends have the most texture of any regional style, a higher ratio of salty crust to smoky meat that amplifies its flavor and gives it a deeply satisfying chew.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Petaluma, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
mavensnotebook.com

Sustaining steelhead populations in the Bay Area’s backyard

“In my drought- and fire-plagued home valley, 40 miles north of San Francisco, a debate has been simmering for decades over a massive development planned on state-owned property. The conflict is focused on nearly 1,000 acres of rural and wildland in Sonoma Valley. .. Now the state, working with Sonoma County’s planning staff, proposes to transform the former Center into a “vibrant, mixed-use community.” Its retail shops, offices, and some 900 new housing units would augment the valley’s wineries, tourism, manufacturing, and small businesses. But in a time and place of growing aridity, the proposal reads like a pipe dream. … ” Read more from Writers on the Range here: A water-stressed valley needs to curb development.
INDUSTRY
KRON4 News

Southbound I-280 reopens near I-880 after fatal crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reopened the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 early Sunday, three hours after a fatal collision occurred late Saturday near Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose. A CHP spokesperson said Saturday they are investigating initial reports that the vehicle flipped off of State Route 17 at […]
mendofever.com

Runaway RV Smashes Into Cloverdale Downtown After Brakes Fail— Driver Arrested for Alleged DUI

Last Wednesday, May 18, 2022, an RV’s brakes failed as it approached a stop sign in Cloverdale’s downtown. The driver made a sharp turn to avoid colliding with another vehicle at the stoplight, bounced off a retaining wall, and finally came to a halt after smashing into the downtown streetscape. Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson told us the driver would be booked for driving under the influence of alcohol after testing over two times the legal limit.
CLOVERDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaking#Peter Murphy
KRON4 News

Multiple businesses burglarized in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, several businesses in Milpitas were targeted in smash-and-grab thefts. One of the incidents was caught on camera. At least four businesses were targeted at City Square Plaza. The owner of one restaurant says it’s going to cost almost $600 to repair this window. It took the thief […]
MILPITAS, CA
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Writers on the Range: A water-stressed valley needs to curb development

In my drought- and fire-plagued home valley, 40 miles north of San Francisco, a debate has been simmering for decades over a massive development planned on state-owned property. The conflict is focused on nearly 1,000 acres of rural and wildland in Sonoma Valley. The prime wine-country property has been eyed...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
santarosahistory.com

THE FIVE THOUSAND MORNINGS OF THE CARRILLOS

Any progress on saving the Carrillo Adobe? Nope; as of this writing (2022) what walls still exist continue to melt like very slowly thawing snow. The last restoration effort remains the shed roof put over the place thirty years ago, paid for by the Carrillo family and other donors. We should also be thankful the chainlink fence was finally repaired in 2012 after a homeless camp was found to be stealing original timbers from the building to use for firewood and tent poles.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Bay Area

CHP Investigates Fatal Crash on Southbound I-280 in San Jose

The California Highway Patrol reopened the southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 280 early Sunday, three hours after a fatal collision occurred late Saturday near Interstate Highway 880 in San Jose. A CHP spokesperson said Saturday they are investigating initial reports that the vehicle flipped off of State Route 17 at...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Hot temps expected across the Bay Area Tuesday

BAY AREA, Calif. (KRON) — The heat is on for Bay Area residents. The National Weather Service Bay Area says temperatures are expected to be in the 90s throughout Tuesday across interior portions of the Bay Area and the Central Coast. NWS Bay Area tweeted a map with the high temperature predictions. Places like Napa, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Half Moon Bay reaches record low temperature

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Half Moon Bay recorded its lowest temperature on this day since 1993, the National Weather Service Bay Area said in a tweet. The city was a low 38 F on Saturday. The previous record was held at 39 F nearly 30 years ago on May 22. Half Moon Bay […]
Robb Report

George Shultz’s Two-Penthouse San Francisco Home Hits the Market for $29 Million

Click here to read the full article. The former home of late Secretary of State George Shultz was just put up for sale, and as it you might expect, it’s much more luxe than your run-of-the-mill government accommodations. The property, in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood, encompasses two adjacent penthouse apartments, spanning about 10,400 square feet in total. The north penthouse is asking $17 million, while the south is listed for $12 million. Shultz and his wife, Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, used the north penthouse as their main residence, Richard Bohonsky, Charlotte’s friend and interior designer, told The Wall Street Journal. (Both Shultzes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Rare Byrd Salon Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

Rare Byrd Salon opened in downtown Walnut Creek where Salonamour used to be. Check out their services here. Rare Byrd Salon is a high-end beauty salon specializing in hand-crafted hair cuts and color, set in a relaxing vibe where attention and care is second to none, complete with a complementary wine, coffee, or tea.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy