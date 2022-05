When Eber Martinez was offered the chance to coach his alma mater in 2019, he jumped at the opportunity. The 2007 Gar-Field graduate was a two-time Parade All-American for the Red Wolves who as a junior helped lead them to the Group AAA state final, where they lost to Thomas Dale 2-1 in overtime. In his final two seasons at Gar-Field, Martinez totaled 37 goals and 20 assists.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO