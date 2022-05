Mrs. Barbara Thompson Tripp, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Tripp was born on July 18, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY to the late, Mary Margaret Thompson. Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Sam Tripp, Jr. and her sister, Madeline Jenkins. Mrs. Tripp was a homemaker and an active volunteer in her community.

