ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Weather week ahead: Cooler temps, but warmup on the way

By Alexis Walters
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered midlevel clouds roll in overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.

Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app

Cooler temperatures return to start the week. Monday, temps will struggle to reach 60 with more clouds than sunshine – but no rain expected Monday or Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTncy_0fmXQs7100
Click here for weather maps and radar

Rounds of showers and storms midweek, with warmer temps retuning for the upcoming holiday weekend. The unofficial start to summer will bring a taste of summer. 80s next week!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HL9ul_0fmXQs7100

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fi9cN_0fmXQs7100
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Temps gradually warm through Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Beautiful weather is in store for Northeast Ohio throughout Memorial Day weekend. We’ll see a few passing showers early Saturday morning but clouds are clearing and temps will stay comfortable, reaching 70°. Although air temps are gradually warming, Lake Erie water temps at 50° are still too cold for swimming. A warm […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Seen on TV: 5/28/22

Click here to donate to the victims of the Texas school shooting Click here to donate to National Crisis Response Canines Click here for more on the FOX 8 FOX Trot Click here for more on the Jimmy Malone Scholarship Program Click here for the Help Sims Raiders Showtime GoFundMe account Click here for more on the FOX 8 Cleveland Metroparks […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Downtown Cleveland in broad daylight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man in his 20s was shot in Downtown Cleveland Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 pm near East 9th and Alpha Ct. The male was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in an unknown condition. There is no information on suspects or if there...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox 8#Fox 8 Day#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
cleveland19.com

Dark Side of the Land: The mayor and the murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A gunman took the life of the grandson of former Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson. In a Cleveland neighborhood, Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed on Sept. 19. His murder remains unsolved. In Dark Side of the Land podcast, 19 News investigative reporter, Hannah Catlett brings us...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland police looking for missing 9-year-old boy

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing boy who was last seen going to bed in his Cleveland home on Friday night. Jaelen Stroud, 9, who was reported missing on Saturday at 1 a.m., was last seen at his home in the 5900 block of Engle Avenue on Friday […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Locally-owned burger restaurant expanding

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman-based restaurant is opening its second location in Columbiana. Sespe Burger announced on Facebook that it will be opening its new location in the fall or winter of 2022. The joint will be at the Red Brick Commons next to Firestone Farms on Route...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy