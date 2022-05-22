Weather week ahead: Cooler temps, but warmup on the way

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered midlevel clouds roll in overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.

Cooler temperatures return to start the week. Monday, temps will struggle to reach 60 with more clouds than sunshine – but no rain expected Monday or Tuesday.

Rounds of showers and storms midweek, with warmer temps retuning for the upcoming holiday weekend. The unofficial start to summer will bring a taste of summer. 80s next week!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

